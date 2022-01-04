Women’s Basketball: Duff’s 3-pointer lifts Lobos to 71-68 win over UNLV

Prev 1 of 13 Next

Round one between the UNM and UNLV women’s basketball teams for 2022 lived up to its billing and then some.

LaTora Duff landed the knockout punch — a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining — and the Lobos pulled out a 71-68 victory in a battle between two of the Mountain West Conference’s top teams Monday night at the Pit.

UNLV (10-4, 2-1) led most of the way but could not fight off a furious fourth-quarter rally by UNM (11-4, 2-0). Shaiquel McGruder racked up 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Lobos, but the shot of the night unquestionably belonged to Duff, who was 0-for-3 from beyond the arc before her dagger from just left of the key.

“I was going to drive it,” Duff said of the pivotal possession, “but I’d been driving it all game and the shot just opened up. As soon as I saw that, I took it.”

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said Duff’s shot was just one option on the play, which came after a timeout with the score tied at 68 and 22 seconds left.

“We just wanted to get Tora and Shai on the side where they could make something happen,” Bradbury said. “We trust Tora to make the right play and she did.”

New Mexico trailed for more than 31 minutes, including by a 50-44 margin after three quarters. At that point the Lobos were a chilly 4-for-19 from 3-point range and were having all sorts of problems stopping UNLV posts Nneka Obiazor and Desi-Rae Young inside. The two combined for 29 points and 24 rebounds, often scoring on second- or third-chance opportunities.

“They are very strong,” McGruder said, “and (Young) is a little bit bigger than me, so it was tough.”

But in the fourth quarter, UNM’s offense finally started hitting its stride. The Lobos hit four 3-pointers, McGruder converted a three-point play and suddenly an announced crowd of 4,202 was on its feet and energized.

“The crowd got loud when we finally made a shot,” Bradbury said with a smile. “We had a lot of 3-point possessions down the stretch and basically kept outscoring (the Rebels) 3-2 until we finally got the lead.”

Jaedyn De La Cerda and LaTascya Duff hit key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as UNM rallied to grab a 65-61 advantage with 3:36 left. De La Cerda finished with 15 points, while LaTascya scored 14.

Still, UNLV did not go away. Essence Booker’s jumper tied the score at 65 with 2:29 left, and consecutive 3’s by LaTascya Duff and UNLV’s Alyssa Durazo-Frescas tied it again at 68 with 1:11 remaining.

Each team then narrowly missed a shot for the lead, giving UNM the ball back for its final possession.

The crowd roared when LaTora Duff’s 3-pointer slipped through the net, then cheered again when UNLV’s Khayla Rooks missed a contested 3-point try at the buzzer. UNM improved to 8-0 at home this season.

“It’s just the beginning of conference and I feel like there will be a lot of games like this,” LaTora Duff said. “We can’t get big heads, but it feels good. I think our crowd helps a lot and they were loud tonight.”

Paula Reus chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks for UNM off the bench. Obiazor paced the Rebels with 17 points, while Young had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

NOTE: Monday’s game was the first under UNM’s revamped COVID-19 policy requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. UNM deputy athletic director David Williams said 42 fans took advantage of the free rapid testing offered at the Pit prior to the game. Roughly 100 fans requested ticket refunds after the policy was announced, he said.