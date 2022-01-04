Mesa police: Man with knife fatally shot during encounter

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at a mobile home community, the police department said.

The incident occurred Monday evening when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area, the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, officers encountered a 26-year-old man walking toward them while carrying a large knife and that the man then “aggressively” approached the officers after being commanded to drop the knife.

The statement didn’t specify how many officers shot the man but said no officers were injured and that the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No identities were released.

The incident was the second deadly shooting involving Mesa police Monday.

Police said at least one officer shot and killed a man carrying a metal tool when the man ran towards officers during an encounter Monday morning.

That man was identified as James Schild, 49.

Police said that encounter followed a homeowner’s report that a person had jumped into the backyard of the caller’s home.