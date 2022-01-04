 Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep - Albuquerque Journal

Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep

By Raf Casert / Associated Press

BRUSSELS — Tattoo parlors say their art will lose a lot of its vibrancy after European Union rules banning thousands of chemicals in their coloring ink kick in on Wednesday. The 27-nation bloc answers back that public health will be much better served with tougher restrictions on elements in ink that may cause cancer or allergies.

The standoff between regulation and freedom of artistic expression has triggered a torrent of complaints and accusations.

In Amsterdam, Tycho Veldhoen has plied his trade for a quarter century and fears an “enormous impact” on his work once certain colors are banned. “Because, like a painter, you suddenly lose a gigantic part of your palette” with no alternatives in sight.

And he warned that it could even get worse next year when more inks currently in use could be banned. Tattoo shops in the 27-nation bloc have had a rough two years since COVID-19 hit with restrictions and lockdowns. Now they say a perfectly avoidable crisis is hitting them even harder.

“It is all rather sudden,” Veldhoen said. “There should have been a lot more preparation.”

That’s not quite the case the EU argues. The bloc says the consultation process began in 2016 while the official regulation heralding Wednesday’s start of restrictions dates back to Dec. 14, 2020.

“So this is not something which is either a surprise or a complete novelty. It is a sort of generalization of practice which is already existing in quite a few member states,” said EU spokesman Eric Mamer. Seven EU nations already had national restrictions.

The Commission says alternatives to the banned products do exist but tattoo parlors say they’re too slow to make their way from the manufacturers to their shops.

Considering that at least 12 percent of Europeans have tattoos, and double that number in the 18-35 age group, according to EU figures, strict health guidelines were necessary.

The EU’s chemical agency ECHA says that allergic and inflammatory skin reactions “are expected to decrease thanks to the restriction.” It adds that “more serious effects such as cancer, harm to our DNA or the reproductive system potentially originating from chemicals used in the inks could also decrease.”

Michl Dirks, who is behind a “Save the Pigments” petition which has already collected 176,000 signatures in the EU objects to such conditional phrasing and insists the ban is not sufficiently backed by science, something which the EU disputes.

Erich Maehnert, co-organizer of the petition, said such bans unduly hurt the industry since people will use illegal ways to get the products from third countries.

“They continue to obtain their tattooing products without any checks and without the possibility of tracing them,” he said. Others say the small tattoo industry is easily targeted while the tobacco and alcohol industries still hold much more sway.

The petition pair is already preparing for the next battle. Up to now pigments Blue 15 and Green 7 are still enjoying a grace period until next year because no alternatives are yet available.

Veldhoen said it leaves him with awful choices when a customer will walk into his Amsterdam shop. “A rose with brown leaves is a lot less attractive than a rose with green leaves,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
School officials prepare for new wave of virus
ABQnews Seeker
Plan keeps indoor mask mandate, other ... Plan keeps indoor mask mandate, other requirements in effect for schools
2
PNM, Avangrid to appeal PRC rejection of proposed merger
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners voted unanimously to reject proposal Commissioners voted unanimously to reject proposal
3
2nd elephant death deals ABQ BioPark Zoo a 'devastating ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second young elephant at BioPark dies ... Second young elephant at BioPark dies from EEHV virus
4
From waiting tables in Montana to dean of UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Camille Carey went from waiting tables ... Camille Carey went from waiting tables in Montana to dean-designate of UNM's law school
5
Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice
ABQnews Seeker
Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen ... Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen as they review all systems and affected areas
6
Martinez Johnson to reprise her bid for Congress
ABQnews Seeker
'It's time for New Mexicans to ... 'It's time for New Mexicans to make a change and ... decide their futures'
7
Windy, warmer week expected for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Much of state will be on ... Much of state will be on 'temperature roller coaster' this week, officials say
8
LANL Giving Campaign raises $2.7 million for various nonprofits
ABQnews Seeker
Triad National Security, which runs LANL, ... Triad National Security, which runs LANL, also will add 50 cents on the dollar to employee donations in 7 counties
9
Remembering some of 2021's homicide victims in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Total of 117 deaths shattered city's ... Total of 117 deaths shattered city's previous record
10
Ethics agency calls for firmer disclosure laws
ABQnews Seeker
Act would require more information on ... Act would require more information on NM lawmakers' personal income