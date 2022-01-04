 Stocks rise on Wall Street, but tech drop tempers gains - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but tech drop tempers gains

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders gear up for economic reports and company earnings to resume after the year-end holidays.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299 points, or 0.8%, to 36,883 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

Banks were among the biggest gainers as bond yields again moved higher. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.67% from 1.63% late Monday. JPMorgan Chase rose 3.5%.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.6% and helped lift energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 3%.

A wide range of industrial and communications stocks also gained ground.

Health care and technology stocks fell and tempered the broader market’s gains.

Investors have a mix of economic and corporate news to focus on in the first week of the new year as they try to gauge economic growth with the virus pandemic and persistently rising inflation.

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries plan to stick with their road map to slowly restore cuts in output made during the depths of the pandemic, including adding 400,000 barrels per day in February.

Wall Street is also monitoring updates this week on the manufacturing and service sectors. The Labor Department’s closely watched jobs report, for December, will be released Friday.

Walgreens, Constellation Brands and Conagra report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Investors are also anticipating the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting in December, set for release on Wednesday. The central bank plans to hasten the withdrawal of its support for the markets and economy in the face of rising inflation. It will speed up its withdrawal of bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low and investors are closely watching the Fed for any signals on eventually raising benchmark interest rates.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
School officials prepare for new wave of virus
ABQnews Seeker
Plan keeps indoor mask mandate, other ... Plan keeps indoor mask mandate, other requirements in effect for schools
2
PNM, Avangrid to appeal PRC rejection of proposed merger
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners voted unanimously to reject proposal Commissioners voted unanimously to reject proposal
3
2nd elephant death deals ABQ BioPark Zoo a 'devastating ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second young elephant at BioPark dies ... Second young elephant at BioPark dies from EEHV virus
4
From waiting tables in Montana to dean of UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Camille Carey went from waiting tables ... Camille Carey went from waiting tables in Montana to dean-designate of UNM's law school
5
Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice
ABQnews Seeker
Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen ... Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen as they review all systems and affected areas
6
Martinez Johnson to reprise her bid for Congress
ABQnews Seeker
'It's time for New Mexicans to ... 'It's time for New Mexicans to make a change and ... decide their futures'
7
Windy, warmer week expected for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Much of state will be on ... Much of state will be on 'temperature roller coaster' this week, officials say
8
LANL Giving Campaign raises $2.7 million for various nonprofits
ABQnews Seeker
Triad National Security, which runs LANL, ... Triad National Security, which runs LANL, also will add 50 cents on the dollar to employee donations in 7 counties
9
Remembering some of 2021's homicide victims in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Total of 117 deaths shattered city's ... Total of 117 deaths shattered city's previous record
10
Ethics agency calls for firmer disclosure laws
ABQnews Seeker
Act would require more information on ... Act would require more information on NM lawmakers' personal income