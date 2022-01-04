 Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom - Albuquerque Journal

Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

By Associated Press

BEIJING — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.

Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s start Xinjiang’s all-electric journey!”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an American organization based in Washington, D.C., on Monday urged Tesla and its chairman, Elon Musk, to close the showroom and “cease what amounts to economic support for genocide.”

Pressure on foreign companies to take positions on Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan and other politically charged issues has been rising. The ruling Communist Party pushes companies to adopt its positions in their advertising and on websites. It has attacked clothing and other brands that express concern about reports of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang.

“No American corporation should be doing business in a region that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority,” the group’s communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Austin, Texas-based Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Activists and foreign governments say some 1 million Uyghurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been confined in detention camps in Xinjiang. Chinese officials reject accusations of abuses and say the camps are for job training and to combat extremism.

On Friday, the ruling party’s discipline agency threatened Walmart Inc. with a boycott after some shoppers complained online they couldn’t find goods from Xinjiang in its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in China.

In December, Intel Corp., the world’s biggest maker of computer chips, apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the state press attacked the company and comments online called for a boycott of its goods.

The United States has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang unless they can be shown not to be made by forced labor.

China is one of Tesla’s biggest markets. The company’s first factory outside the United States opened in Shanghai in 2019.

Other foreign auto brands including Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan Motor Co. have showrooms in Xinjiang operated by the automakers’ Chinese joint-venture partners. VW also operates a factory in Urumqi.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Mudi'? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 ...
Nation
An athletic Hungarian farm dog and ... An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club's purebred lineup. ...
2
Records: Wrong Wright brothers plate flew through approval
Nation
The backward Wright Flyer that was ... The backward Wright Flyer that was at the center of an embarrassing license plate mistake in Ohio last year flew through the approval process ...
3
US stocks turn mixed ahead of economic reports and ...
Nation
Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading ... Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders review the latest batch of economic reports after the year-end holidays. The ...
4
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Nation
Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for ... Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of highway ...
5
David Bowie's extensive music catalog is sold to Warner
Most Recent Entertainment News
The extensive music catalog of David ... The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner ...
6
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in ...
Nation
A record 4.5 million American workers ... A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is ...
7
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
Nation
A federal judge in Texas has ... A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to ...
8
Nurses ratify new contract, end nearly 10-month strike
Nation
The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts ... The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history came to an end Monday when unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted to ratify ...
9
Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police
Nation
A year after thousands of violent ... A year after thousands of violent pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police officers at the U.S. Capitol -- severely injuring dozens in the process -- the ...