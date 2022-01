CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande police officer has died after battling COVID-19, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials with the police department said Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara leaves behind a wife and three children.

They said Lara was a six-year veteran of the Casa Grande police force and he also served two years with the Gila River Police Department.

Lara’s age wasn’t immediately available.

Funeral plans were pending.