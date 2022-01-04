 Phoenix man reported missing found dead in New River desert - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix man reported missing found dead in New River desert

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who was reported missing last week has been found dead in New River and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson was discovered in a desert area west of Interstate 17 last Friday.

Anderson was reported missing earlier that day after he failed to answer phone calls and messages from his friends and family who notified Phoenix police.

Authorities said Anderson’s car was found burned the next day in a parking lot of a Phoenix hotel and his body was later discovered 30 miles away on county land.

Sheriff’s officials said their homicide unit has taken over the investigation and there was no immediate word Tuesday of any possible suspects.


