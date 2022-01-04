 'American Pickers' returning to NM in March - Albuquerque Journal

‘American Pickers’ returning to NM in March

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe from the “American Pickers” TV show will be in New Mexico in March. (Courtesy of The History Channel)

The “American Pickers” team is coming back to New Mexico.

The production is set to be in the state in March and producers are searching for private collections to take a look at.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.

The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

“(The pickers) hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” according to a press release.

According to the production, the pickers are interested in a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, then send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or post a message on Facebook @GotAPick.

Producers also want to note that pickers only pick private collections. This means stores, malls, flea markets, museums, business or anything open to the public should not be submitted.

“We at ‘American Pickers’ continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” the release stated. “Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'American Pickers' returning to NM in March
ABQnews Seeker
The 'American Pickers' team is coming ... The 'American Pickers' team is coming back to New Mexico. The production is set to be in the state in March and producers are ...
2
From waiting tables in Montana to dean of UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Camille Carey is poised to take ... Camille Carey is poised to take over as dean of UNM's law school July 1. She was recently selected for the job after a ...
3
LANL Giving Campaign raises $2.7 million for various nonprofits
ABQnews Seeker
Triad National Security, which runs LANL, ... Triad National Security, which runs LANL, also will add 50 cents on the dollar to employee donations in 7 counties
4
Windy, warmer week expected for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Much of state will be on ... Much of state will be on 'temperature roller coaster' this week, officials say
5
Martinez Johnson to reprise her bid for Congress
ABQnews Seeker
'It's time for New Mexicans to ... 'It's time for New Mexicans to make a change and ... decide their futures'
6
Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice
ABQnews Seeker
Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen ... Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen as they review all systems and affected areas
7
2nd elephant death deals ABQ BioPark Zoo a 'devastating ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second young elephant at BioPark dies ... Second young elephant at BioPark dies from EEHV virus
8
PNM, Avangrid to appeal PRC rejection of proposed merger
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners voted unanimously to reject proposal Commissioners voted unanimously to reject proposal
9
School officials prepare for new wave of virus
ABQnews Seeker
Plan keeps indoor mask mandate, other ... Plan keeps indoor mask mandate, other requirements in effect for schools