‘American Pickers’ returning to NM in March

The “American Pickers” team is coming back to New Mexico.

The production is set to be in the state in March and producers are searching for private collections to take a look at.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.

The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

“(The pickers) hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” according to a press release.

According to the production, the pickers are interested in a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, then send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or post a message on Facebook @GotAPick.

Producers also want to note that pickers only pick private collections. This means stores, malls, flea markets, museums, business or anything open to the public should not be submitted.

“We at ‘American Pickers’ continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” the release stated. “Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.”