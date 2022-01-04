Suspect fatally shot in Paulden after injuring 2 other men

PAULDEN, Ariz. — One man was fatally shot and two others injured after a shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Paulden on Tuesday, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after a suspect reportedly assaulted his brother with a hammer and then robbed a store and assaulted the manager.

Authorities said the man then drove to the Paulden Community Center where he allegedly threatened the occupants with a gun before fleeing.

Sheriff’s deputies and Chino Valley police officers found the suspect at a train trestle near State Route 89.

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement, authorities said the suspect reportedly raised his gun to the officers and he was fatally shot by police.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities said the suspect’s brother was airlifted to a Flagstaff hospital with life-threatening injuries while the store manager was being treated at a medical center for injuries not considered severe.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident along with sheriff’s officials.