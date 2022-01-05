 Former NM sheriff pleads to additional charge for obstructing police - Albuquerque Journal

Former NM sheriff pleads to additional charge for obstructing police

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan

A former New Mexico sheriff serving a three-year prison term for helping a friend avoid arrest pleaded guilty to another criminal misdemeanor last week for protecting the same man in a separate incident.

James Lujan, 70, stepped down as Rio Arriba County sheriff last month after a jury found him guilty of two felonies for helping conceal Phillip Chacon, a former Española city councilor, who was being sought by Española police.

A 1st Judicial District Court jury found Lujan guilty Dec. 1 of felony charges of harboring a felon. The jury also convicted Lujan of intimidating a witness for ordering one of his deputies to withhold information from other officers about Chacon’s whereabouts.

Judge Kathleen Ellenwood sentenced Lujan on Dec. 2 to three years in prison, saying elected officials “must be held to a higher standard.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Lujan pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for interfering with Española police after they set up a perimeter around Chacon’s home in March 2020. Lujan pleaded guilty to one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to court records.

A plea agreement calls for Lujan to serve 364 days in prison, with the sentence to run concurrent to the three-year sentence he received last month, meaning he will not serve additional time in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Española police allege that Lujan tried to interfere with a police investigation involving Chacon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Police had set up a secure perimeter around Chacon’s residence on March 21, 2020, when Lujan arrived and demanded that police leave the scene, the complaint said.

Lujan also entered the perimeter and refused to leave when ordered to by Española’s interim police chief, it said.

Lujan is the second Rio Arriba County sheriff convicted of two felony charges and sentenced to a term in prison in recent years.

In 2015, former sheriff Tommy Rodella was sentenced to 10 years and one month for convictions on two federal counts related to a 2014 road rage incident, according to an indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque.

Rodella remains in custody in a federal prison in Texas, according to federal prison records.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former NM sheriff pleads to additional charge for obstructing ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former New Mexico sheriff serving ... A former New Mexico sheriff serving a three-year prison term for helping a friend avoid arrest pleaded guilty to another criminal misdemeanor last week ...
2
Police ID several recent ABQ homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the names of ... Detectives have released the names of several people killed over the past month in separate incidents across Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department ...
3
'American Pickers' returning to NM in March
ABQnews Seeker
The 'American Pickers' team is coming ... The 'American Pickers' team is coming back to New Mexico. The production is set to be in the state in March and producers are ...
4
From waiting tables in Montana to dean of UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Camille Carey is poised to take ... Camille Carey is poised to take over as dean of UNM's law school July 1. She was recently selected for the job after a ...
5
LANL Giving Campaign raises $2.7 million for various nonprofits
ABQnews Seeker
Triad National Security, which runs LANL, ... Triad National Security, which runs LANL, also will add 50 cents on the dollar to employee donations in 7 counties
6
Windy, warmer week expected for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Much of state will be on ... Much of state will be on 'temperature roller coaster' this week, officials say
7
Martinez Johnson to reprise her bid for Congress
ABQnews Seeker
'It's time for New Mexicans to ... 'It's time for New Mexicans to make a change and ... decide their futures'
8
Frozen cabling keeps tram operations on ice
ABQnews Seeker
Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen ... Officials 'in no hurry' to reopen as they review all systems and affected areas
9
2nd elephant death deals ABQ BioPark Zoo a 'devastating ...
ABQnews Seeker
Second young elephant at BioPark dies ... Second young elephant at BioPark dies from EEHV virus