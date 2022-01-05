Former NM sheriff pleads to additional charge for obstructing police

A former New Mexico sheriff serving a three-year prison term for helping a friend avoid arrest pleaded guilty to another criminal misdemeanor last week for protecting the same man in a separate incident.

James Lujan, 70, stepped down as Rio Arriba County sheriff last month after a jury found him guilty of two felonies for helping conceal Phillip Chacon, a former Española city councilor, who was being sought by Española police.

A 1st Judicial District Court jury found Lujan guilty Dec. 1 of felony charges of harboring a felon. The jury also convicted Lujan of intimidating a witness for ordering one of his deputies to withhold information from other officers about Chacon’s whereabouts.

Judge Kathleen Ellenwood sentenced Lujan on Dec. 2 to three years in prison, saying elected officials “must be held to a higher standard.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Lujan pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for interfering with Española police after they set up a perimeter around Chacon’s home in March 2020. Lujan pleaded guilty to one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to court records.

A plea agreement calls for Lujan to serve 364 days in prison, with the sentence to run concurrent to the three-year sentence he received last month, meaning he will not serve additional time in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Española police allege that Lujan tried to interfere with a police investigation involving Chacon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Police had set up a secure perimeter around Chacon’s residence on March 21, 2020, when Lujan arrived and demanded that police leave the scene, the complaint said.

Lujan also entered the perimeter and refused to leave when ordered to by Española’s interim police chief, it said.

Lujan is the second Rio Arriba County sheriff convicted of two felony charges and sentenced to a term in prison in recent years.

In 2015, former sheriff Tommy Rodella was sentenced to 10 years and one month for convictions on two federal counts related to a 2014 road rage incident, according to an indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque.

Rodella remains in custody in a federal prison in Texas, according to federal prison records.