 Gonzales: Lobo football 'won't skip a beat' despite loss of assistants to Oregon - Albuquerque Journal

Gonzales: Lobo football ‘won’t skip a beat’ despite loss of assistants to Oregon

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

A busy offseason has gotten busier for University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales after the Lobos have had two assistants hired away by Oregon.

Most recently, Jordan Somerville, 25, who was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at UNM, is leaving to become a quarterbacks analyst with the Ducks, Yahoo Sports reported on Monday night.

Gonzales said a national search will be conducted for the vacant spots that Somerville and Drew Mehringer held, and the Lobos will “continue to move forward.”

Somerville was instrumental in the Lobos’ strong presence on social media with regard to recruiting.

Jordan Somerville

Mehringer was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at UNM. He was officially announced on Tuesday as the tight ends coach at Oregon, which is putting together its staff under new head coach Dan Lanning.

“Jordan is moving on to something he thinks is a good situation for him; I’m thankful for what he did,” Gonzales said on Tuesday. “He did a lot of great work for me at Arizona State when I was the defensive coordinator and he was my graduate assistant there. He’s a good football coach. He does a good job in recruiting. But that doesn’t change anything from our movement plan. The direction of recruiting comes from the top. So nothing will change on that. Jordan is a hard worker, just like all of the coaches on our staff are hard workers. So we won’t skip a beat. I’m grateful for what he did for our program. He works hard. When you do that, you get opportunities.”

Somerville could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. He is familiar with Oregon’s new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as both were volunteer assistant coaches at Arizona State while Somerville was a student at ASU, Gonzales said. Somerville and Dillingham also coached together in the high school ranks in Arizona.

UNM struggled on offense during the Lobos’ 3-9 2021 season with injuries to quarterbacks Terry Wilson (elbow) and Isaiah Chavez (ankle). UNM finished last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense, averaging 234.9 yards per game. The Lobos were 127th out of 130 FBS teams in passing offense with 114.1 passing yards per game, and 108th in rushing at 120.8 yards per game.

Drew Mehringer

“It’s hard for people to see a 3-9 football team going in the right direction,” Gonzales said. “The results on the field are disappointing. The results on the scoreboard are disappointing. People find it hard to see progress. But we’ve made a lot of strides towards being a better football team, and we will continue to do that.

“Obviously, people in the industry that deal with it every day recognize things that we’ve done around here and that we are going in that direction.”

From when Gonzales was hired in December of 2019, he said continuity on his coaching staff would be important. Gonzales said that is especially the case with the quarterbacks coach. The Lobos’ next quarterbacks coach will be the third new assistant in that position in as many years under Gonzales.

“On our next hire one of the major ideas for it will be to get continuity in that room because I think that’s the most important position on your team,” Gonzales said. “When your leadership comes from the quarterback, you have a chance to be better, so you need some continuity and consistency out of that position.”

The recent coaching changes on the UNM offensive staff won’t affect the expectation that the Lobos will bring in a transfer quarterback later this month, Gonzales said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gonzales: Lobo football 'won't skip a beat' despite loss ...
College
A busy offseason has gotten busier ... A busy offseason has gotten busier for University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales after the Lobos have had two assistants hired away ...
2
Women's Basketball: Duff's 3-pointer lifts Lobos to 71-68 win ...
College
Round one between the UNM and ... Round one between the UNM and UNLV women's basketball teams for 2022 lived up to its billing and then some. LaTora Duff landed the ...
3
Women's Basketball: Shootout expected in UNM-UNLV matchup
College
Call it the biggest Mountain West ... Call it the biggest Mountain West women's basketball matchup of 2022 — so far anyway. Not quite a full week into conference play, just ...
4
Nevada handles Lobo men in Mountain West basketball opener
College
UNM struggled shooting and a late ... UNM struggled shooting and a late rally came up short in a Mountain West opening loss on the road.
5
Emptying the Notebook: UNM's shooting woes continue at Nevada
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Saturday's UNM/Nevada game in Reno.
6
Aggies win WAC opener over Chicago State
College
Jabari Rice had 15 points and ... Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western ...
7
Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP ...
College
Alabama has a chance to repeat. ... Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge. The rematch is set, and it will decide the College Football Playoff ...
8
Nevada star Grant Sherfield has Lobos' respect
ABQnews Seeker
UNM Lobos coach Richard Pitino is ... UNM Lobos coach Richard Pitino is very familiar with Nevada's Grant Sherfield. And he hopes his backcourt can emulate the star guard in the ...
9
Women's Basketball: UNM opens MW play with win at ...
College
It's fair to say the University ... It's fair to say the University of New Mexico women's basketball team made the most of a difficult year in 2021. Shaiquel McGruder scored ...