 Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino - Albuquerque Journal

Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A four-vehicle crash has closed off all lanes of westbound Interstate 40 Tuesday evening near Route 66 Casino.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said, on Twitter, the stoppage is near the 142 exit.

“Expect delays. We will attempt to reroute traffic,” the agency said on Twitter.


