Crash shuts down westbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino

A four-vehicle crash has closed off all lanes of westbound Interstate 40 Tuesday evening near Route 66 Casino.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said, on Twitter, the stoppage is near the 142 exit.
“Expect delays. We will attempt to reroute traffic,” the agency said on Twitter.
#TrafficAlert All of westbound I-40 at the 142 exit is shutdown due to a crash involving four vehicles. Expect delays. We will attempt to reroute traffic. pic.twitter.com/j9huvalPQj
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) January 5, 2022