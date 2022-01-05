 Editorial: OMI's exorbitant storage fees add insult to injury - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: OMI’s exorbitant storage fees add insult to injury

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

The fact the state Office of the Medical Investigator did not notify family members until November that a loved one had drowned in an Albuquerque arroyo in July appears to be a bureaucratic oversight that needlessly prolonged their worry. And OMI charging $3,500 to store her body is the definition of grief gouging.

Paula Martin-Welsh, 34, who had known loss and addiction, died July 27 after a sudden storm swept over the city. She was seen in the arroyo near Wyoming and Harper gathering her belongings when she was overtaken by floodwaters. Her body was soon recovered and taken to OMI for an autopsy.

The autopsy report listed Paula Welsh. In early September, a family member reported her missing and authorities placed Paula’s full name into the NCIC database. Paula’s sisters say it wasn’t until early November that an aunt, somehow identified as her next of kin, was notified that Paula’s body was at OMI. At this point, it had been there for at least three months.

The family was then told it would need to pay a fee to retrieve the body. As of late December, that fee was an exorbitant $3,500.

We would assume the tab would not start until the family was notified, which would be November. Because how can OMI in good conscience charge family members who didn’t know their loved one was at OMI?

As for the delay in notifying the family, a spokesman says OMI “uses various search engines to help locate legal next of kin and uses various methods to notify the legal next of kin. OMI also works with local law enforcement on missing persons reports.”

A check by OMI of databases in July for Paula Welsh would show no results. But wouldn’t you assume OMI would do regular checks afterward to make sure no one had been added?

If that were the case, Paula’s aunt should have been called in September. Now, the family is stuck running a GoFundMe page for the storage fee and funeral costs.

OMI should revisit its policies for finding and contacting next of kin, and body storage fees, and it needs to recalculate what Paula’s family owes. Finding out your loved one has been at the coroner for months after you reported her missing is heartbreaking. Being charged $3,500 to retrieve that loved one is a burden that is simply unacceptable.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: ABQ has to tackle crime in new year
Editorials
After a year of record homicides ... After a year of record homicides and a general sense of mayhem in the streets, Albuquerque enters a ...
2
Journal is evolving with focus on new coverage
Editorials
The Albuquerque Journal, which traces its ... The Albuquerque Journal, which traces its history to the 1880s, has torn off plenty of calendar pages and has never been afraid to look ...
3
Editorial: Mayor should veto open space shortcut
Editorials
Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee ... Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee process is often bad legislation, and a proposal that ...
4
Editorial: Why dissolve committee?
Editorials
If you're going to mess with ... If you're going to mess with ancestral land grants and acequias in New Mexico, you'd bet ...
5
Editorial: Get the booze out of Los Altos Park
Editorials
After the long, depressing and dangerous ... After the long, depressing and dangerous decline at Coronado Park, you can't blame neighbors o ...
6
Editorial: NM should make space industry its economy moonshot
Editorials
It was a swing and a ... It was a swing and a miss to get U.S. Space Command's headquarters in Albuquerque nearly a yea ...
7
Editorial: Gov.'s legacy just got more partisan with redistricting ...
Editorials
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Chavez and retired Court ...
8
Editorial: Literacy is the gift that lasts forever
Editorials
N.M. policymakers understand the cost of ... N.M. policymakers understand the cost of low literacy rates. If children don't make the right ...
9
Editorial: Merry Christmas!
Editorials
This holiday season was supposed to ... This holiday season was supposed to be much different than last year's, when the silent night ...