Editorial: OMI’s exorbitant storage fees add insult to injury

The fact the state Office of the Medical Investigator did not notify family members until November that a loved one had drowned in an Albuquerque arroyo in July appears to be a bureaucratic oversight that needlessly prolonged their worry. And OMI charging $3,500 to store her body is the definition of grief gouging.

Paula Martin-Welsh, 34, who had known loss and addiction, died July 27 after a sudden storm swept over the city. She was seen in the arroyo near Wyoming and Harper gathering her belongings when she was overtaken by floodwaters. Her body was soon recovered and taken to OMI for an autopsy.

The autopsy report listed Paula Welsh. In early September, a family member reported her missing and authorities placed Paula’s full name into the NCIC database. Paula’s sisters say it wasn’t until early November that an aunt, somehow identified as her next of kin, was notified that Paula’s body was at OMI. At this point, it had been there for at least three months.

The family was then told it would need to pay a fee to retrieve the body. As of late December, that fee was an exorbitant $3,500.

We would assume the tab would not start until the family was notified, which would be November. Because how can OMI in good conscience charge family members who didn’t know their loved one was at OMI?

As for the delay in notifying the family, a spokesman says OMI “uses various search engines to help locate legal next of kin and uses various methods to notify the legal next of kin. OMI also works with local law enforcement on missing persons reports.”

A check by OMI of databases in July for Paula Welsh would show no results. But wouldn’t you assume OMI would do regular checks afterward to make sure no one had been added?

If that were the case, Paula’s aunt should have been called in September. Now, the family is stuck running a GoFundMe page for the storage fee and funeral costs.

OMI should revisit its policies for finding and contacting next of kin, and body storage fees, and it needs to recalculate what Paula’s family owes. Finding out your loved one has been at the coroner for months after you reported her missing is heartbreaking. Being charged $3,500 to retrieve that loved one is a burden that is simply unacceptable.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.