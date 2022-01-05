NM court-based program could prevent evictions

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexicans who face eviction during the pandemic may have an alternative that provides landlords with another option when rent is not paid, the New Mexico Supreme Court said Tuesday in a court order.

An Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program will start as a pilot program in the 9th Judicial District in Curry and Roosevelt counties on Feb. 1. It will be expanded statewide in March. It provides facilitators trained in eviction cases who can help resolve rental payment disputes.

“The goal is to negotiate a settlement acceptable to property owners and renters, allowing people to remain in their homes while fairly compensating the property owners through emergency rental assistance,” Chief Justice Michael Vigil said in a statement.

According to the statement, under the program, after a tenant gets a legal notice of an eviction petition they will also receive information on access to legal services, financial assistance for rent and utilities and rehousing for those in danger of losing their home or who already have.

“This initiative to help financially vulnerable New Mexicans was developed collaboratively with input from courts, state agencies, local governments, property owners, housing advocates and providers of legal services,” Justice C. Shannon Bacon said in a news release.

Judges will advise the tenant and landlord at the start of any proceeding about the program and the availability of state-administered federally funded emergency rental assistance.

If parties agree to participate, the case will be put on hold for a minimum of 60 days while negotiations with a court-appointed settlement facilitator are underway with the possibility of an additional 30 days of negotiations.

The case is dismissed if there is a settlement, or it proceeds with no settlement and a judge can issue an eviction order.

If evicted, tenants have access to rehousing assistance through the program.

“Early in the pandemic in March 2020, the Supreme Court paused evictions for tenants who provided a judge with sufficient evidence of their inability to pay rent during the pandemic,” the statement said.

A stay on evictions for nonpayment of rent will be lifted in Curry and Roosevelt counties when the program begins there, under the order issued Tuesday.

If landlords obtained a judgment during the time evictions were on hold, “they must return to court and file a new form requesting a post-judgment eviction order to have the case move forward,” the statement said.