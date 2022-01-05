Santa Fe sheriff’s deputies arrest three, recover stolen vehicles

SANTA FE – Santa Fe sheriff’s deputies arrested three people accused of stealing five vehicles, including one possibly tied to a recent road rage shooting in the city.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that several firearms including an AR-15, handguns and spent shell casings were recovered during the Sunday arrests.

A caller told authorities he had located his previously stolen Ford pickup among other vehicles, including two campers, in a remote forested area along Forest Road 24 off Caja Del Rio Road in Santa Fe County, according to the release.

The truck owner directed deputies to the area, and as they announced their presence, a man identified as Pedro Morales Bustos, 39, ran from a camper. He was quickly apprehended with the use of a Taser. Two others – identified as Jeremy Foreman, 45, and Kimberly Chavez, 35 – were found in one of the campers and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators learned “that all vehicles – including the campers – were stolen,” the release states.

One of the vehicles recovered is suspected of being used in a road rage shooting near Walmart on lower Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe on Dec. 23.

