 Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 2nd day - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 2nd day

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths for at least the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the number of cases on the Navajo Nation since the pandemic began to 41,779 including 87 delayed reported cases.

The death roll remains at 1,590.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the omicron variant was detected in the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation this week.

Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 42 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

“As reported by many health officials, the omicron variant is more contagious than the original strain of the virus and the delta variant,” Nez said in a statement Tuesday. “If you go into public places with large numbers of people, health officials recommend wearing two masks due to the higher transmissibility of the omicron variant. We need everyone’s help to inform and protect our elders and those with underlying health conditions.”

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

