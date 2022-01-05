BernCo closes buildings to public after suspected ransomware attack

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Bernalillo County reported a suspected ransomware attack Wednesday, and has taken affected systems offline and closed most of its buildings to the public. It has also canceled all visits at the county-run Metropolitan Detention Center.

The county said in a news release that backup systems are in place so that 911 emergency communications, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue are able to continue operating as normal.

The county is still investigating the nature of the attack.

“We don’t know that they’ve accessed the (county’s) data as much as they’ve closed us out of being able to access our system, but we’re assessing all of that (now),” spokesman Tom Thorpe said.

Ransomware “is a type of malicious software, or malware, that prevents you from accessing your computer files, systems, or networks and demands you pay a ransom for their return,” according to the FBI. “Ransomware attacks can cause costly disruptions to operations and the loss of critical information and data.”