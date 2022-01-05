 ExxonMobil discovers more oil off Guyana's coast - Albuquerque Journal

ExxonMobil discovers more oil off Guyana’s coast

By Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — ExxonMobil said Wednesday that it made two additional oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana as the South American country prepares to become the world’s newest major oil producer.

The discoveries occurred in an area where officials believe they can extract at least 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The company said a vessel that arrived in Guyana late last year is expected to start production in upcoming months with a target of up to 220,000 barrels of oil a day. Officials said another vessel will start production in 2024.

Guyana issued its first oil and gas license to ExxonMobil in 2017 after the company said it made “significant” oil discoveries off the country’s Atlantic coast. The deal is expected to generate up to $5 billion a year for Guyana.

ExxonMobil began exploring for oil and gas near Guyana in 2008 and drilled its first exploration well in 2015. It is working with three partners: Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, an operator that holds 45% interest, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd., which holds 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, which holds 25% interest.

The recent oil discoveries have reignited a decades-old border dispute with neighboring Venezuela, which claims ownership of waters that various companies are exploring for oil.

The government of Guyana, which depends on products like gold, rice, sugar and bauxite, has pledged free education, free cooking gas and cheap gasoline with the anticipated oil revenues.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BernCo closes buildings to public after suspected ransomware attack
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County reported a suspected ransomware ... Bernalillo County reported a suspected ransomware attack Wednesday, and has taken affected systems offline and closed most of its buildings to the public. It ...
2
Boss describes daring rescue of employees trapped on icy ...
ABQnews Seeker
"In all my years, I have ... "In all my years, I have never seen a storm with that kind of punch," says Benny Abruzzo
3
Proposal calls for free masks, at-home tests
ABQnews Seeker
$60M plan unveiled as officials brace ... $60M plan unveiled as officials brace for rise in NM virus cases
4
APD releases details on police shooting of teen
ABQnews Seeker
16-year-old remains hospitalized 16-year-old remains hospitalized
5
Effort resumes to cap interest rates on small loans
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers seek consensus on bill that ... Lawmakers seek consensus on bill that would lower limit of 175% to 36%
6
NM court-based program could prevent evictions
ABQnews Seeker
Faciltators would help to resolve payment ... Faciltators would help to resolve payment issues
7
Higher health insurance surtax among new laws
ABQnews Seeker
Levy to help cover offerings for ... Levy to help cover offerings for low, moderate earners
8
Former sheriff pleads guilty to additional charge
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-Rio Arriba County lawman, 70, is ... Ex-Rio Arriba County lawman, 70, is already serving a three-year prison term
9
Santa Fe sheriff's deputies arrest three, recover stolen vehicles
ABQnews Seeker
Several firearms, including an AR-15, were ... Several firearms, including an AR-15, were also found
10
Police identify several Albuquerque homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Only one arrest has been made ... Only one arrest has been made in seven recent killings