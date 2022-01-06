Fishing line for January 6, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Ariana Herrera, 3, of Albuquerque caught her limit of rainbow trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains using garlic PowerBait near Rio Bravo on Dec. 27.

Twin brothers Luca and Elliot Stuve, 13, of Las Cruces caught their limits of rainbow trout at Alumni Pond using salmon eggs Dec. 19.

Joziah Herrera, 6, of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout at the Grindstone Reservoir using PowerBait on Dec. 15.

Keith Freeman of Carlsbad caught a 14-inch white bass and a 1-pound largemouth bass on the Pecos River using a bright pink lure near Carlsbad on Dec. 29.

Patrick Iverson of Santa Fe caught a 20-inch rainbow trout on the San Juan River using a chamois worm fly Dec. 30.

Aiden LaSeck, 5, of Albuquerque caught his first limit of rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using PowerBait on Dec. 29.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NoteS from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Ice fishing for brook trout at Cabresto Lake was good using small glow tungsten ice jigs with glow plastics. The roads were snow packed and slippery.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 32.2 cubic feet per second.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Conchas Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

A t Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has temporarily closed Eagle Nest Lake to boating and ice-fishing due to recent winter weather conditions that created unsafe lake surface conditions. The lake is currently closed to all watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats. Park staff will continue to monitor ice conditions for ice fishing. While boat ramp access is closed, the park is open for day-use access. Hiking trails remain open at the park. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using salmon eggs, pink PowerBait and small silver spoons.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Maloya had no reports from anglers this week.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 28.4 cfs. Fishing for trout downstream from the hatchery was fair to good using dry flies in combination with dropper nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 322 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using small silver spinners, brown Panther Martin spinners, small beadhead nymph flies and midge larvae flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen July 2022.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Ute Lake . The water surface temperature was in the upper 40s.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 184 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Albuquerque Area Drains was good using garlic PowerBait, worms and marshmallows.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 94.3 cfs and 23.1 cfs, respectively. There were no reports this week from below El Vado Lake. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using olive leech pattern flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake . Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

All boat ramps are currently closed at Heron Lake .

A t the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 13.3 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and lake will reopen in May 2022.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake . Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 259 cfs. In response to decreasing flows in the critical habitat reach, the Bureau of Reclamation has scheduled an increase in the release from Navajo Dam from 300 cfs to 350 cfs for Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 4 a.m. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using chamois worm flies, leech pattern flies, midge cluster flies and size 22-26 black, grey and olive midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using lime green PowerBait.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using salmon eggs, garlic PowerBait and worms.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using salmon eggs, salmon peach PowerBait and marshmallows.

Fishing for crappie at Bear Canyon Lake was fair using live worms.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and red PowerBait.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait and shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 94.7 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was very good using salmon peach PowerBait, spoons and spinners.

Fishing for all species was slow at Lake Roberts .

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.00 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was very good using garlic PowerBait and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using garlic-scented lime green PowerBait.

Southeast fishing report

Alto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek .

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 12.6 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using yellow PowerBait.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using garlic PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using green PowerBait and cheese baits.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 15.9 cfs. Fishing for white bass and largemouth bass was fair to good using bright pink lures and swimbaits near Carlsbad. Fishing for trout was good using yellow PowerBait.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 5.55 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.