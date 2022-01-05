 Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation - Albuquerque Journal

Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority has filed a whistleblower lawsuit, alleging that he was forced to resign after raising concerns about financial malfeasance that cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Among the numerous allegations, Zach DeGregorio said top officials committed securities fraud by refinancing spaceport gross receipts tax bonds under false pretenses. He also said there were secret meetings held between state officials and Spaceport America’s most notable tenant — Virgin Galactic.

The civil complaint filed in state district court lists numerous officials, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes, officials with the New Mexico Finance Authority and members of the spaceport authority board. The officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the allegations.

DeGregorio posted a video statement about his complaint on social media, saying he wanted to set the record straight.

“I believe one person can make a difference in this world and I believe it’s important to stand up for what is right,” he said.

Aside from the allegations of fraud, the lawsuit also details procurement violations and retaliation that DeGregorio faced after first reporting his concerns to officials in 2020. He is seeking a jury trial.

DeGregorio’s initial complaints triggered a 2020 investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement, ethical violations and abuse of power by former spaceport director Dan Hicks, who was fired in 2021. Hicks has never commented publicly about the claims.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BernCo closes buildings to public after suspected ransomware attack
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County reported a suspected ransomware ... Bernalillo County reported a suspected ransomware attack Wednesday, and has taken affected systems offline and closed most of its buildings to the public. It ...
2
Overdue education plan frustrates New Mexico native leaders
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's plan to address the ... New Mexico's plan to address the needs of underserved Indigenous students hasn't been shared with tribal leaders or the public despite promises made by ...
3
Effort resumes to cap interest rates on small loans
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers seek consensus on bill that ... Lawmakers seek consensus on bill that would lower limit of 175% to 36%
4
NM court-based program could prevent evictions
ABQnews Seeker
Faciltators would help to resolve payment ... Faciltators would help to resolve payment issues
5
Higher health insurance surtax among new laws
ABQnews Seeker
Levy to help cover offerings for ... Levy to help cover offerings for low, moderate earners
6
Santa Fe sheriff's deputies arrest three, recover stolen vehicles
ABQnews Seeker
Several firearms, including an AR-15, were ... Several firearms, including an AR-15, were also found
7
Boss describes daring rescue of employees trapped on icy ...
ABQnews Seeker
"In all my years, I have ... "In all my years, I have never seen a storm with that kind of punch," says Benny Abruzzo
8
Police identify several Albuquerque homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Only one arrest has been made ... Only one arrest has been made in seven recent killings
9
Former sheriff pleads guilty to additional charge
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-Rio Arriba County lawman, 70, is ... Ex-Rio Arriba County lawman, 70, is already serving a three-year prison term