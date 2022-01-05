Northbound I-25 will drop to a single lane near Algodones starting Thursday

Road work will force northbound Interstate 25 near Algodones to be reduced to a single lane for three weeks, the state Department of Transportation says.

The soil stabilization and pavement lifting work is set to begin Thursday, Jan. 6, and run through Thursday, Jan. 24. It will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use the zipper merge. For those unfamiliar with the move, go to www.zippermergenm.com to see how it’s done.

“Because the zipper merge is new, and requires drivers to approach a construction zone in a new way, it may cause some concern, or outright anger in some drivers,” reads the information on the zipper merge website. “Please realize that your fellow drivers who are staying in the their lane until the lane ends are not ‘getting over’ on other drivers. They’re actually doing the right thing. So let’s all drive a bit nicer, a bit friendlier and let that car in ahead of you when they get to the merge point.”

The DOT suggests that drivers allow for extra travel time and prepare for delays, and notes that all construction is weather permitting.