 Man arrested after firing gun outside Sandoval County courthouse, deputies say - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested after firing gun outside Sandoval County courthouse, deputies say

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Sandoval County courthouse Tuesday evening in Bernalillo.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Lt. John Castañeda said 36-year-old Cuyler Pagano was arrested after the incident and booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center. Castañeda said nobody was injured.

No charges had been filed, according to online court record, against Pagano by Wednesday morning and Castañeda said he didn’t know what he would be charged with.

“This incident is currently an active investigation,” Castañeda wrote in a news release.

He said Sandoval County Deputies responded around 6:40 p.m. to reports of gunfire outside the 13th Judicial Complex in the Town of Bernalillo. Castañeda said Pagano, who was armed with a gun and had fired at least one shot, was taken into custody.

He said “for safety precautions” all Sandoval County employees were under a three-hour work delay on Wednesday.


