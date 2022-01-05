Tucson policeman accused in fatal shooting officially fired

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson police officer accused of fatally shooting a man in a motorized wheelchair multiple times in November has officially been fired from the department, officials said Wednesday.

Police Chief Chad Kasmar said Officer Ryan Remington was fired following the completion of an internal administrative investigation into the incident, but has a right to appeal the decision within 10 days to the Tucson Civil Service Commission.

Authorities said 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards was allegedly caught shoplifting a tool box at a Walmart on the night of Nov. 29 and pulled a knife on an employee while fleeing the store.

After a brief pursuit, Remington was accused of shooting Richards nine times as the man was trying to enter a nearby home improvement store.

Remington was hired by the Tucson Police Department on Jan. 6, 2017.