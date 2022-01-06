 Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling - Albuquerque Journal

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

GRANBURY, Texas — A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door. The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

___

This story has corrected the ages of the children. Police say the child who was shot was 1, not 3 months old, and the child who discharged the handgun was 2, not 1.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas toddler takes handgun in car, shoots mother, sibling
Around the Region
A handgun went off in the ... A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child's mother in the arm ...
2
Remains found, yet most people escaped Colorado fire
Around the Region
A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force ... A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, ...
3
Election officials rebut Arizona ballot review claims
Around the Region
Election officials in Arizona's most populous ... Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election ...
4
Student absentee rates rise amid Arizona virus surge
Around the Region
Higher than normal student absentee rates ... Higher than normal student absentee rates were reported Wednesday in metro Phoenix, where many school districts resumed classes even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ...
5
Tucson policeman accused in fatal shooting officially fired
Around the Region
A Tucson police officer accused of ... A Tucson police officer accused of fatally shooting a man in a motorized wheelchair multiple times in November has officially been fired from the ...
6
Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported 35 new ... The Navajo Nation reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths for at least the second consecutive day. The latest numbers ...
7
Arizona governor wants schools open despite virus surge
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday took what he called 'preemptive action' to keep public school students in classrooms despite rising coronavirus hospitalizations as ...
8
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas ...
Around the Region
An FBI dive team has joined ... An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago, police said Tuesday. Lina Sardar ...
9
Lawyer: Texas dad didn't know son accused in deaths ...
Around the Region
An attorney for a man accused ... An attorney for a man accused of driving his son to a Dallas-area gas station store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting ...