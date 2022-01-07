Musician Jeff Crosby feels pandemic gave fans a chance to ‘bond’ with his new album

It’s been a winter wonderland in Idaho – and Jeff Crosby is all about it.

Yet, as the singer-songwriter prepares for his upcoming tour, he’d like the snow to give a reprieve.

“I’m hoping it will mellow out,” he says with a laugh. “But we’re going to be safe when we’re on the road because we want to perform for everyone.”

Born and raised in Idaho, Crosby has been sharing his unique perspective of Americana throughout the United States and Europe over the past decade.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2012, Crosby landed two songs – “This Old Town” and “Oh Love, Oh Lord” – on the hit FX series “Sons of Anarchy,” which has led to the band continually performing over 200 shows a year.

Crosby also spent 2015-16 on the road playing lead guitar for Widespread Panic songwriter Jerry Joseph, as well as for Austin, Texas-based Reckless Kelly in 2019.

He released his album, “Northstar,” in April 2020 and was supposed to tour in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Crosby has been on tour for the majority of 2021 and continues through the new year. His tour will bring him to Launchpad in Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“Right when we got the green light to get back on the road, we hit it hard,” he says. “We did the Pacific Northwest and I played some gigs with Reckless Kelly. I even co-wrote a couple songs with the guys from Reckless Kelly. I have songs on their album as well.”

Crosby says everyone was impacted during the pandemic.

When he started getting back on the road, he noticed that the audiences were excited to see live music again.

“To be honest, they’ve been some of the best audiences that we’ve had,” he says. “I appreciate the love for performing live again.”

Crosby’s show in Albuquerque will be his first in 12 years.

Prior to the pandemic, he was living in Nashville, Tennessee, but missed the mountains of Idaho.

He ended up moving two hours north of Boise, Idaho, where he holed up for months and wrote new material.

“It was nice to slow down,” he says. “I got to go fishing and reflect on my life. I’d been doing 250 shows per year for the last five years. We were all hitting a wall and I think the slowdown brought some balance to my life.”

With five albums and a couple of EPs under his belt, Crosby says the set for the current tour has been “Northstar” heavy.

“It was nice to have the album out and not be able to play any of the songs live,” he says. “It gave fans a chance to consume the music and bond with it. Now that we’re on stage, they audience is more familiar with the songs.”