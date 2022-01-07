Photographer Jordan Licon lets light bring drama to his work

Finding the right light is important to Jordan Licon.

As a photographer, it’s key to get his portraits to the right level of drama.

It’s also become his signature in the professional world.

“Lighting can make all the difference,” he says. “I spent a lot of time getting it right so that it makes an impact.”

Licon is currently based out of El Paso, but travels the world creating images under his Jordan Licon Photography business.

It’s been a long journey for him.

Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, he moved to Alamogordo when he was 12 with his mother.

He graduated from Alamogordo High School and later went to New Mexico State University before transferring to University of Texas-El Paso.

“I graduated as a microbiologist,” he says. “That was my trajectory. I had started working in the medical field and I was a clinical specialist. Then I went to work for a different company as a medical rep for two years.”

But something was always missing.

After being laid off during the pandemic, Licon decided to pick up the pace with his photography side hustle.

“I took advantage of the time that I was given after being let go,” he says. “I started researching the business aspect of it. As of November, I became a full-time photographer. I have a studio.”

Licon has his own unique approach to photography.

“Everyone has their own perspectives in photography,” he says. “It’s a technical art. Photography was my hobby for the longest time. I think we all start off as a hobby and then we emerge as a full-fledged photographer.”

Shuffling through his lenses gives him a sense of peace.

He also doesn’t mind the hours of preproduction before a photo shoot, as the lighting has to be perfect.

“There are plenty of gadgets and lenses can give you something really unique,” he says. “I love to see how the vision of the photographer is challenged with the used of technology. There’s always something to come up with.”

Licon enjoys using vintage lenses, because there are some special effects each one has.

“I have this 1983 lens from Pentax,” he says. “The lens gives me natural flares. That’s become my style. I call it cinematic lighting. If you see my set ups, I used a lot of lights and it’s using the ambiance and it becomes technical.”

Licon began another business called Lican Media Productions, which focuses on commercial video productions.

“I would love to transition into the film industry,” he says. “I’m tempted to open a studio in Las Cruces and be part of the industry. My parents are moving to the United Kingdom this month for three months and I’ll go see what it’s like there, too.”

As Licon continues to evolve his brand, here are a few, simple things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I am creative.”

2 “I like to innovate.”

3 “I am persistent.”

4 “I am passionate.”

5 “I am a visionary.”