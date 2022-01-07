 Documentary looks at the making of NEEDTOBREATHE's latest album - Albuquerque Journal

Documentary looks at the making of NEEDTOBREATHE’s latest album

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The band NEEDTOBREATHE holed up in a house for three weeks to film a documentary and work on music for the album, “Into the Mystery.” (Courtesy of Elektra Records)

Like many, Josh Lovelace is coming off nearly two years like no other.

As a full-time musician, he relied heavily on touring.

With the pandemic, he and the guys in NEEDTOBREATHE, had to pivot and find a new avenue.

The result of that is documented in the film, “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery.”

“I feel like we did a pretty good job to plan years ahead of time,” Lovelace says. “This was just a weird time that upended everything. We were supposed to be on tour for our record, ‘Out of Body.’ It wasn’t in the cards. At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at home writing.”

That quickly changed.

At the height of the pandemic and without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee to work on new music.

Over three weeks, they resided under one roof and handcrafted an album reflective of the turbulent moment that may contain the most important music of the band’s storied career. The film offers a rare look at the collaboration of artists at the height of their creative powers who are struggling with the same fear and isolation that has affected everyone the last 16 months.

“We’re big fans of music documentaries where you get to actually watch the artist creating in the space where the record is made,” Lovelace says. “Getting to see an idea stretch and grow into a finished song is really inspiring, but we’ve never really let our fans see behind the curtain. Now people will get to pull up a chair and become a part of the process as we create our eighth studio album in an old house in the hills of Tennessee.”

The documentary is directed by Chris Phelps and produced in partnership with Elektra Records and Foundations Music. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

Lovelace says the band made the best out of the situation. The album, “Into the Mystery,” was released in July 2020.

“We like the challenge of figuring out what is next,” he says. “Once we got into the house, we didn’t know if anything was going to be any good. We just had a lot of fun. We were making music for us. I think we all struggle with anxiety and there’s a lot of scary stuff in the world. This was our chance to get away from it and create music that would help us heal.”

During the three weeks, Lovelace says the band used the time to bond.

All meals were eaten together.

“We had a chance to slow down and get to know each other,” he says. “We’re growing as people. We’re dads now and it was a healing time. We all missed having friends and we were in this safe space to hit reset. The film crew let us be ourselves and captured those moments. It was a very organic process that we get to share with an audience. They get a different perspective to how things are done in the band.”

Now streaming
“NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery” is currently available on demand to rent or buy at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Masterpiece's 'All Creatures Great and Small' returns for season ...
Entertainment
It's a quiet evening in England.Nicholas ... It's a quiet evening in England.Nicholas Ralph is taking the day easy as he's a tad bi ...
2
'American Pickers' returning to NM in March
ABQnews Seeker
The 'American Pickers' team is coming ... The 'American Pickers' team is coming back to New Mexico. The production is set to be in the state in March and producers are ...
3
Documentary series a behind-the-scenes look at the making of ...
Entertainment
Conventional wisdom says Yoko Ono was ... Conventional wisdom says Yoko Ono was such an intrusive and disruptive figure during the Beatles' re ...
4
New episodes of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' '1883' to air ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: Was the new series "Mayor of Kingstown" ...
5
Filmed in NM, 'The Cleaning Lady' tells the story ...
Arts
It's been a two-year journey for ... It's been a two-year journey for Melissa Carter and Miranda Kwok to see "The Cleaning Lady" go from ...
6
Piper Perabo excited to join the cast of Paramount's ...
Entertainment
It's been just under two months ... It's been just under two months since the fourth season of "Yellowstone" premiered to a whopping 14. ...
7
Exhibit looks at the history and art behind one ...
Arts
Indigo's deep midnight blue splashes and ... Indigo's deep midnight blue splashes and flows its way throughout the world and across history.< ...
8
Albuquerque TV show recognizes community members stepping up to ...
Blogs
Colt Balok makes steps to help ... Colt Balok makes steps to help bring the community together. The Albuquerque resident ...
9
Weather Channel mixes up its programming; no decision on ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: I am a bit of a weather geek and spend l ...
10
Second Street Brewery’s director of art and branding is ...
Entertainment
When Mariah Cameron Scee pictured her ... When Mariah Cameron Scee pictured her life as an artist, she never imagined it between the walls of a brewery. But that's where she ...