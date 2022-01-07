Documentary looks at the making of NEEDTOBREATHE’s latest album

Like many, Josh Lovelace is coming off nearly two years like no other.

As a full-time musician, he relied heavily on touring.

With the pandemic, he and the guys in NEEDTOBREATHE, had to pivot and find a new avenue.

The result of that is documented in the film, “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery.”

“I feel like we did a pretty good job to plan years ahead of time,” Lovelace says. “This was just a weird time that upended everything. We were supposed to be on tour for our record, ‘Out of Body.’ It wasn’t in the cards. At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at home writing.”

That quickly changed.

At the height of the pandemic and without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee to work on new music.

Over three weeks, they resided under one roof and handcrafted an album reflective of the turbulent moment that may contain the most important music of the band’s storied career. The film offers a rare look at the collaboration of artists at the height of their creative powers who are struggling with the same fear and isolation that has affected everyone the last 16 months.

“We’re big fans of music documentaries where you get to actually watch the artist creating in the space where the record is made,” Lovelace says. “Getting to see an idea stretch and grow into a finished song is really inspiring, but we’ve never really let our fans see behind the curtain. Now people will get to pull up a chair and become a part of the process as we create our eighth studio album in an old house in the hills of Tennessee.”

The documentary is directed by Chris Phelps and produced in partnership with Elektra Records and Foundations Music. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

Lovelace says the band made the best out of the situation. The album, “Into the Mystery,” was released in July 2020.

“We like the challenge of figuring out what is next,” he says. “Once we got into the house, we didn’t know if anything was going to be any good. We just had a lot of fun. We were making music for us. I think we all struggle with anxiety and there’s a lot of scary stuff in the world. This was our chance to get away from it and create music that would help us heal.”

During the three weeks, Lovelace says the band used the time to bond.

All meals were eaten together.

“We had a chance to slow down and get to know each other,” he says. “We’re growing as people. We’re dads now and it was a healing time. We all missed having friends and we were in this safe space to hit reset. The film crew let us be ourselves and captured those moments. It was a very organic process that we get to share with an audience. They get a different perspective to how things are done in the band.”

Now streaming

“NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery” is currently available on demand to rent or buy at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu