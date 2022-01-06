 Editorial: We must learn from the facts of Jan. 6 - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: We must learn from the facts of Jan. 6

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

A year ago today, we witnessed what many historians and political scientists regard as the biggest threat to democracy in modern U.S. history.

For a country that survived the Watergate scandal, the bloodshed of the Civil Rights movement and Vietnam War protests, that’s saying something. Sadly, the threat persists even a year after the violent scene at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

They stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because they believed what’s become known as the Big Lie — Trump’s claim the election was stolen. That fabrication — consistently refuted and debunked by court rulings and election audits — has only gained traction over the past year, setting the stage for further turmoil in this fall’s midterm elections.

After all, if people don’t believe our elections are secure, with provable results, governments at all levels suffer from a legitimacy problem. Voters dissatisfied with a government they don’t believe was duly elected are more susceptible to calls to resist or overthrow the constitutional order.

The tragedy of Jan. 6 is that it wasn’t received as a clear and convincing lesson about the fragility of our democratic institutions. We see it in the polarization of views about what occurred.

While 83% of respondents in a recent CBS News-YouGov poll disapprove of the events of Jan. 6, that figure is down from 87% last January. And 56% of Republicans say the storming of the Capitol was “defending freedom” and another 47% view it as “patriotism.”

Rather than ending a dark chapter in American history, Jan. 6 now stands as the hallmark of an era of election outcome denial. And it’s not just Republicans. Efforts by GOP-led state legislatures to tighten voting rules will certainly lead to cries of voter suppression and election gaming among losing Democratic candidates.

Shrugging off the diverging views as “just the way things are now” will only fray the social fabric further. That’s why we agree with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s assessment that the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is one of the most important fact-finding missions in U.S. history.

It would be naive to think that those findings will be widely accepted. And the way they’re expected to be shared with the public — in dribs and drabs over the coming year — is less than ideal. But there should be no whitewashing of history here. The anniversary of Jan. 6 is the time to remind the public how close this country came to having a free and fair election overturned.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is one of only two Republicans on the nine-person committee tasked with detailing the preparations before the attack, the financing behind the Jan. 6 rally that preceded it and the extensive White House campaign to overturn the 2020 election. They are also investigating what President Trump himself was doing as his supporters fought their way into the Capitol.

Even if the American public reacts to the committee’s findings with a yawn, the facts should provide important context going forward. Our best hope of overcoming political divisions lies with a new generation of voters. They deserve an accurate account of what happened on Jan. 6.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: OMI's exorbitant storage fees add insult to injury
Editorials
The fact the state Office of ... The fact the state Office of the Medical Investigator did not notify family members until November t ...
2
Editorial: Employees, rescue teams shine in icy tram rescue
Editorials
As details emerge about the harrowing ... As details emerge about the harrowing New Year's Day rescue on the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, ...
3
Editorial: ABQ has to tackle crime in new year
Editorials
After a year of record homicides ... After a year of record homicides and a general sense of mayhem in the streets, Albuquerque enters a ...
4
Journal is evolving with focus on new coverage
Editorials
The Albuquerque Journal, which traces its ... The Albuquerque Journal, which traces its history to the 1880s, has torn off plenty of calendar pages and has never been afraid to look ...
5
Editorial: Mayor should veto open space shortcut
Editorials
Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee ... Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee process is often bad legislation, and a proposal that ...
6
Editorial: Why dissolve committee?
Editorials
If you're going to mess with ... If you're going to mess with ancestral land grants and acequias in New Mexico, you'd bet ...
7
Editorial: Get the booze out of Los Altos Park
Editorials
After the long, depressing and dangerous ... After the long, depressing and dangerous decline at Coronado Park, you can't blame neighbors o ...
8
Editorial: NM should make space industry its economy moonshot
Editorials
It was a swing and a ... It was a swing and a miss to get U.S. Space Command's headquarters in Albuquerque nearly a yea ...
9
Editorial: Gov.'s legacy just got more partisan with redistricting ...
Editorials
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham owes retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Chavez and retired Court ...