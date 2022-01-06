 Aggie men's, women's games vs. Lamar called off - Albuquerque Journal

Aggie men’s, women’s games vs. Lamar called off

By Journal staff and wire reports

New Mexico State was scheduled to play both men’s and women’s basketball games Thursday vs. Western Athletic Conference opponent Lamar, and both were called off Wednesday.

The WAC said the Aggie men’s game set Thursday is canceled because host Lamar did not have enough eligible players due to COVID-19 issues. NMSU was already in Beaumont, Texas at the time of the announcement. The Aggie men’s next scheduled contest is Saturday at UT Rio Grande Valley.

NMSU will receive a forfeit win and Lamar will receive a forfeit loss toward WAC Tournament seeding. It is the first game the Aggies have had canceled due to the virus this season.

(Click here for WAC men’s standings.)

Per WAC guidelines, participating schools must have at least seven COVID-eligible players and one COVID-eligible coach to compete in a game. If a team is not able to compete because of virus issues, school administrators are to work to find a date to reschedule. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no-contest for the purpose of NET rankings and overall records but will be recorded as a forfeit for the purpose of conference tournament seeding.

NMSU’s originally-scheduled WAC opener at Seattle Dec. 30 was rescheduled to Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. due to COVID-19 issues in the Redhawks’ program. It is the fifth conference game the WAC has postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19.

NMSU is yet to have a player miss time due to COVID-19 protocol, but head coach Chris Jans, associate head coach James Miller and assistant coach Dominique Taylor have all missed games in virus protocol.

Meanwhile, the Aggie women’s scheduled home game vs. Lamar Thursday was postponed due to virus issues in NMSU’s program less than four hours before the men’s basketball game was canceled. The women have rescheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. in Las Cruces.

(Click here for WAC women’s standings.)


