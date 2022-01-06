Lobo women look to avoid trap at Utah State

Logan, Utah, may not feel much like home to the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, but at least it does feel familiar.

The Lobos spent a week in Logan last January in quarantine after two members of their travel party tested positive for COVID-19. The stay did not include any games but UNM returned to the Beehive State in late February for a pair of contests against Utah State, ultimately winning both.

New Mexico returned to Logan on Wednesday and is hoping for a similar outcome when it revisits the Aggies at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Thursday.

“Back in Logan, same hotel,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said Wednesday. “Seen a little too much of it, but hopefully this one’s just a quick business trip.”

The Lobos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West) have won three straight games overall and are trying to stay hot through a busy stretch of three games over seven days that began with a home win over UNLV on Monday and concludes at home Sunday against San Diego State.

In between is this trip to Logan, where Bradbury hopes to avoid any sort of letdown after league wins over Boise State and UNLV.

“Utah State is plenty capable, so we better be focused,” Bradbury said. “Their guards are really good scorers and they compete to the very end. Our effort has to be top-level.”

The Aggies (5-7, 0-2) have largely overhauled their roster in Kayla Ard’s second season as coach with junior guard Shyla Latone – who scored 33 points in a game against UNM last season – as the lone returning regular starter from 2020-21.

Several newcomers have had positive impacts, including senior transfer (from Pacific) Kaylin Randhawa (15.8 ppg), and USU has largely been effective on the offensive end of the court.

Defense has been an issue, however. The Aggies rank last in the Mountain West in points allowed (76.5 per game) and 10th in opponents’ field goal percentage (43.6%).

The Lobos, who average 74.3 points per game (one-tenth of a point behind MWC-leading UNLV), will look to take advantage with early offense.

“Utah State hits the offensive boards pretty hard,” Bradbury said. “We have to compete in the post and get enough rebounds to push the pace.”

UNM is one of just two teams still unbeaten in Mountain West play less than two weeks into the conference schedule. Nevada (11-4, 3-0) is the other.

In spite of various COVID postponements and a sense of uncertainty about how things will play out, the Lobos say they’re enjoying 2021-22 more than they did last season’s travel-laden campaign. UNM played just two home games in 2020-21 because of state pandemic restrictions.

“We’re not living in hotels. It’s so much better,” senior point guard LaTora Duff said. “Playing home games and playing in front of fans, it’s like night and day from last year.”

Duff, who hit a critical go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left in Monday’s 71-68 win over UNLV, has played particularly well this season. She ranks among the Mountain West Conference leaders in scoring, 3-point shooting, assists, steals and blocks. And that’s despite having to play while sporting a protective mask for five games since taking an elbow to the face against New Mexico State.

“Tora’s a winner,” Bradbury said. “She’s been playing with a broken nose and just keeps getting the job done. Her toughness is exceptional.”

Thursday

Women: UNM at Utah State, 6 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM