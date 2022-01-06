 Analysis: Mountain West needs flexible basketball scheduling - Albuquerque Journal

Analysis: Mountain West needs flexible basketball scheduling

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Jaelen House, right, is defended by UTEP’s Christian Agnew during a Dec. 12 game at the Pit. The Lobos host Utah State on Saturday, ending an 18-day span in which UNM played just once. The Aggies haven’t played in 10 days. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The Mountain West has finally come around to the realization it should have released the 2021-22 schedule in pencil, not pen.

Wednesday, as the San Diego State Aztecs walked off the practice court having completed a session of prep work for Saturday’s game against Nevada, they were told they wouldn’t be playing Nevada after all.

Instead, the two-time defending league champion would need to get ready to host the team picked to dethrone them this season – the 11-0 and 20th-ranked Colorado State Rams – for a game to be broadcast on CBS.

“It’s what we’re dealing with, it’s the COVID era,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’re flipping the script.”

The Mountain West was forced into displaying some much needed scheduling flexibility in this case – something it and most of college basketball was far more prepared to deal with a season ago than they were this season.

And the league would be wise to make this their approach moving forward.

Mountain West leaders – school athletic directors and presidents – are meeting this week to figure out how to get games played amid game postponements happening at alarming rates.

And while they haven’t announced anything permanent or official yet, the CSU/SDSU audible tipped their hand.

The league will need to regularly be willing to move games up in the schedule to allow for teams not on COVID pauses to play when they can – instead of when they’re scheduled – and hope neither gets hit with COVID before then.

While the league planned for COVID disruptions in the schedule a year ago – both with an open week in March specifically for makeup games to be played and by shifting to a two-game series model in which teams played each other twice in a 48-hour span to cut down on travel and risk to COVID exposure – this year, the league and all of college basketball for that matter was optimistic putting an emphasis on vaccinations would help avoid postponements.

Instead, here is what the first two weeks of the Mountain West men’s basketball schedule has looked like (from Dec. 28 through this Saturday):

• 19 games scheduled

• 5 have been played

• 10 have been postponed

• 4 still scheduled this weekend

• 1 new game scheduled

And with no open week, making up postponed games seems unlikely, to say the least.

Nothing formal has been announced by the league or any school about a new change in philosophy or plan to regularly move games up, but the CSU/SDSU announcement on Wednesday sure seemed to signal an imminent shift for the rest of the season rather than a one-off just for this weekend.

But just making sure the games got played for the sake of games getting played was only part of the equation. Money, or the chance at missing out on some, quickly became a concern in recent weeks.

Show me the money

In January 2020, the Mountain West proudly announced a new six-year, $270 million media rights partnership with CBS Sports and Fox Sports.

The deal was made clearly with football as the driving force, as it is with television deals across the college athletic landscape.

But that doesn’t mean broadcast partners are just OK with losing two-hour chunks of programing on a regular basis all winter, either.

“From a programming perspective, there was absolutely emphasis placed on the high-quality basketball that’s played across the league,” CBS Executive Vice President for Program Dan Weinberg said, on the role MWC basketball games being a part of the league’s new television contract played, when announced in January 2020.

“Specific to (the Albuquerque) market, obviously a home venue like ‘the Pit,’ which is one of the signature home venues not only in the league but across the country and one of many tremendous home venues across the conference, it absolutely was forefront in the discussions and was absolutely part of the process.”

The broadcast obligations as they pertain to men’s basketball in the $270 million media rights agreement the league announced in 2020:

• 32 linear games on either CBS or CBS Sports Network;

• Minimum of two games broadcast on CBS (last weekend’s SDSU at UNLV game was one, this newly-scheduled CSU at SDSU game would be a second);

• 10 additional games that can be streamed by CBS All-Access or shifted to a television broadcas;t

• At least 16 with a maximum of 32 games broadcast by Fox Sports. (At least 12 of Fox or FS1 and the rest on FS1 or FS2.)

The willingness to play games when possible now, rather than push a ton of postponements back to March, gives the league a chance to hit its obligations for games available to TV partners.

Charter time

Another shift forced in recent weeks with the omicron variant’s emergence is the reality that travel is again a big risk for infection.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez confirmed to the Journal that both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will charter flights for all remaining conference games played this season, with one final exception being the now-on-shaky-ground men’s game at UNLV scheduled for next Tuesday. (This Saturday’s UNLV at Air Force game was called off on Wednesday due to COVID cases on the UNLV roster, though it remains possible they team can clear protocols in time to play the Lobos.)

After thousands of commercial flights have already been cancelled since the turn of the new year over the weekend due to both COVID and winter conditions, UNM decided it didn’t make sense to both put their teams at higher risk of infection due to the air travel and being in airports with large groups of people, but also the increased likelihood of unscheduled postponements and cancellations affecting class time entered into the equation.

“As we’ve tried to do with everything from the start of all of this, we are making decisions with the best interest of our student-athletes in midn first and foremost,” Nuñez said. “We want to give these students the best opportunity to compete in the games they came here to compete in, but we want to do it in as safe a manner as we can do it in.”

Saturday
Men: Utah State at UNM, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM


