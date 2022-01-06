Democracy under siege: Two different realities

NEW YORK – Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, bent on upending the election of Joe Biden. It was democracy under siege, livestreamed in real time.

Yet, a year after that Jan. 6 attack, when it comes to a where-were-you moment in U.S. history, there is far from national consensus.

A Quinnipiac poll found that 93% of Democrats considered it an attack on the government, but only 29% of Republicans agreed.

Such a disparity in memory may be inevitable in our hyper-polarized politics, but it’s striking given the stark clarity of Jan. 6 at the time and in its immediate aftermath. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said then that “the president bears responsibility” for the attacks. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., then the majority leader, said: “They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed.”

President Joe Biden will mark the riot’s first anniversary Thursday with a warning that inaction risks emboldening extremist followers of former President Donald Trump before the crucial midterm elections.

“I would expect President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol, and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. “And he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president, and (the) attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role in what happened.”

Trump late on Tuesday canceled a news conference planned on Jan. 6 at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, saying he would instead discuss his unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and other grievances at a rally later in the month. He blamed the retreat on the media and lawmakers investigating the insurrection.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for the insurrection, whether they were physically there or not.

In a speech to Justice Department employees, Garland said prosecutors remained “committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.”

The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is the largest in the Justice Department’s history. So far, more than 700 people have been arrested and 350 others are still being sought by the FBI, 250 of whom are accused of assaulting police officers.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech.

But since Jan. 6, 2021, separate versions – one factual, one fanciful – have taken hold. The Capitol riot – the violent culmination of a bid to delegitimize the 2020 election and block its certification – has morphed into a partisan “Rashomon,” the classic Japanese film about a slaying told from varying and conflicting points of view. Indeed, the act of remembering can be a highly mercurial thing – particularly when deep-seated political views are involved.

“We keep using terms like post-factual, but it almost feels like there’s this national psychosis or amnesia about what happened a year ago,” says Charles Sykes, the former conservative Wisconsin radio host and founder of the website The Bulwark. “It’s not just that we’re two nations. It’s as if we live on two different reality planets when it comes to the memory of Jan. 6.”

Nations remember the way people do: imperfectly. Neuroscientist Lisa Genova, author of “Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting,” describes how even the most searing memories are edited each time they’re revisited. An original memory is replaced with a 2.0 version, a 3.0 version and beyond.

“Outside influences can sneak in every time we revisit and recall a memory for what happened. So, for these collective memories, we have a lot of chances to revisit them,” says Genova. “Depending on your political point of view, the news channels you watch, what this meant to you, this memory is going to have a different slant based on the story that you tell yourself.”

And a lot of people have been working hard to chip away at the memory of Jan. 6. Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., has described the siege as like “a normal tourist visit.” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has claimed the rioters were leftist militants “masquerading as Trump supporters.”

Trump has continued to insist that the election – Biden won by a wide margin, with scant evidence of fraud – was the real insurrection.

Alexander Keyssar, a professor of history and social policy at Harvard, and author of “Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?”, believes a full-fledged investigative commission, such as the one that followed the Sept. 11 attacks, might have fostered more national consensus on Jan. 6. In May, Senate Republicans used their filibuster power to block the creation of such a commission. (A House committee will soon make public some of the findings of its six-month investigation.)

Instead, many Trump supporters have adopted the former president’s denial over the 2020 election. In the past year, Republicans have passed dozens of laws in 19 states to restrict voting. More election battles loom in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

Instead of receding into the past as an anomalous threat to the heart of American democracy, the history of the Capitol riot is yet to be fully written. Some projects are ongoing. To tell the story of Jan. 6, the Capitol Historical Society is creating an oral history. Some of the stories – such as those of staffers who have since quit and returned home – are particularly haunting for the society’s president, Jane L. Campbell.

The Capitol remains closed to the public.