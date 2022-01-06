Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs

SANTA FE – The New Year’s weekend storm that brought 23 inches of snow to Ski Santa Fe will enable the resort to open the upper mountain on Friday.

The Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs will open for the first time this season, the resort said in a news release.

About 70% of the upper mountain trails will be open, which includes the advanced terrain of Roadrunner, Avalanche Bowl, Tequila Sunrise, Big Rocks Trees, Richard’s Run, Columbine, Sunrise Glade, South Burn and Desperado.

For skiers and boarders looking for groomed terrain, Gayway, Sunset, Sunrise, Highline, Lobo, Alpine and Lower Burro will be open.

All facilities will be open, including Totemoff’s Bar at the midmountain.

Ski Santa Fe has 86 runs on 660 acres with seven lifts and a peak elevation of 12,075 feet. Twenty percent of runs are beginner, 40% intermediate and 40% expert.