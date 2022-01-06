 In South Korea, hair loss emerges as new election issue - Albuquerque Journal

In South Korea, hair loss emerges as new election issue

By Hyung-Jin Kim / Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung isn’t bald. But he is enjoying the support of many bald voters over his push for government payments for hair loss treatments.

Since his proposal was disclosed earlier this week, hair loss has emerged as a hot-button topic ahead of March’s presidential vote in South Korea, where previous elections have focused on North Korea’s nuclear program, relations with the U.S., scandals and economic problems.

Online communities for bald people are flooded with messages supporting his proposal. There is also strong criticism that it’s just a populism-driven campaign pledge by Lee, the governing party candidate, to win votes.

Messages on social media include, “Jae-myung bro. I love you. I’ll implant you in the Blue House” and “Your Excellency, Mr. President! You’re giving new hope to bald people for the fist time in Korea.”

Lee told reporters Wednesday that he thinks hair regrowth treatments should be covered by the national health insurance program.

“Please, let us know what has been inconvenient for you over hair-loss treatments and what must be reflected in policies,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “I’ll present a perfect policy on hair-loss treatment.”

Lee, an outspoken liberal, is leading public opinion surveys. Some critics have called him a dangerous populist.

“(Lee’s idea) may appear to be a necessary step for many people worrying about their hair loss but it’s nothing but serious populism, given that it would worsen the financial stability of the state insurance program,” the conservative Munhwa Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial Thursday.

Currently, hair loss related to aging and hereditary factors is not covered by the government-run insurance program. Hair loss treatments are only supported if the loss is caused by certain diseases.

Reports say one in every five South Koreans suffers from hair loss.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Democracy under siege: Two different realities
ABQnews Seeker
Disparity in memories may be inevitable, ... Disparity in memories may be inevitable, but the stark clarity of Jan. 6 makes it striking
2
Amid omicron, NM urges exposure notifications
ABQnews Seeker
Officials expect variant to make up ... Officials expect variant to make up 100% of cases within a week or so
3
BernCo is hit by cyberattack, forcing closings
ABQnews Seeker
Source and scope of suspected ransomware ... Source and scope of suspected ransomware assault unknown
4
A chance for juvenile justice to be more just
ABQnews Seeker
The 'Second Chance' bill would make ... The 'Second Chance' bill would make juveniles sentenced as adults eligible for parole after sering 15 years
5
Four from NM charged in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Over 700 arrested so far in ... Over 700 arrested so far in Capitol assault
6
NM policymakers reflect on Capitol attack
ABQnews Seeker
Many Democrats, including members of NM's ... Many Democrats, including members of NM's congressional delegation, are marking the anniversary with calls for voter-protect
7
OMI: No fees charged for storage of bodies
ABQnews Seeker
Go Fund Me said family owed ... Go Fund Me said family owed $3,500 to pick up drowning victim
8
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 23 inches of ... A total of 23 inches of snow from the New Year's Eve storm creates pathway
9
Man arrested after firing gun outside Sandoval County courthouse, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was arrested after allegedly ... A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Sandoval County courthouse in Bernalillo on Tuesday evening. Cuyler ...
10
Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation
ABQnews Seeker
The former chief financial officer for ... The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was forced to resign after raising ...