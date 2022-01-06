 US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000 - Albuquerque Journal

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

By Paul Wiseman / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong.

U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. Despite the increases, the numbers show that weekly claims are below the 220,000 typical before the pandemic struck the U.S. economy in March 2020.

The highly transmissable omicron variant so far does not appear to have triggered significant layoffs.

Altogether, nearly 1.8 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 25.

Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth highest monthly total in records going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November — a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to seek something better.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. Economists expect that Friday’s jobs report will show that the eocnomy generated another 400,000 jobs in December, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Democracy under siege: Two different realities
ABQnews Seeker
Disparity in memories may be inevitable, ... Disparity in memories may be inevitable, but the stark clarity of Jan. 6 makes it striking
2
Amid omicron, NM urges exposure notifications
ABQnews Seeker
Officials expect variant to make up ... Officials expect variant to make up 100% of cases within a week or so
3
BernCo is hit by cyberattack, forcing closings
ABQnews Seeker
Source and scope of suspected ransomware ... Source and scope of suspected ransomware assault unknown
4
A chance for juvenile justice to be more just
ABQnews Seeker
The 'Second Chance' bill would make ... The 'Second Chance' bill would make juveniles sentenced as adults eligible for parole after sering 15 years
5
Four from NM charged in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Over 700 arrested so far in ... Over 700 arrested so far in Capitol assault
6
NM policymakers reflect on Capitol attack
ABQnews Seeker
Many Democrats, including members of NM's ... Many Democrats, including members of NM's congressional delegation, are marking the anniversary with calls for voter-protect
7
OMI: No fees charged for storage of bodies
ABQnews Seeker
Go Fund Me said family owed ... Go Fund Me said family owed $3,500 to pick up drowning victim
8
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 23 inches of ... A total of 23 inches of snow from the New Year's Eve storm creates pathway
9
Man arrested after firing gun outside Sandoval County courthouse, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was arrested after allegedly ... A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Sandoval County courthouse in Bernalillo on Tuesday evening. Cuyler ...
10
Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation
ABQnews Seeker
The former chief financial officer for ... The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was forced to resign after raising ...