 Chicago schools shut for 2nd day over virus safety protocols - Albuquerque Journal

Chicago schools shut for 2nd day over virus safety protocols

By Sophia Tareen / Associated Press

CHICAGO — Thousands of Chicago students remained out of school for a second straight day Thursday after leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district failed to resolve a deepening clash with the influential teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which voted to revert to online instruction, told teachers to stay home Wednesday during the latest COVID-19 surge while both sides negotiate.

The move just two days after students returned from winter break prompted district officials to cancel classes. Chicago Public Schools, like most other districts, has rejected a return to remote learning, saying it worsens racial inequities and is detrimental to academic performance, mental health and attendance. District officials insist schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.

There has been little sign that either side is softening — the district and union both filed labor complaints with the state this week.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused the union of politicizing a pandemic, while the union’s president, Jesse Sharkey, dubbed her “Lockout Lori,” because teachers haven’t been able to log into remote-learning systems since early Wednesday.

The pattern is familiar for Chicago parents in the largely Black and Latino district serving about 350,000 kids. The powerful teachers union has threatened to use their right to strike during contentious bargaining over school conditions for decades, and last walked out of schools in 2012 and 2019, when talks with the city broke down.

Lightfoot’s first term as mayor has been marred by three high-stakes clashes with the teachers’ union, including the 2019 strike that lasted for 11 school days and disagreement over COVID safety protocols to begin the 2020 school year.

“Enough is enough,” Lightfoot said during an interview on MSNBC on Thursday morning. “I’m tired of the Groundhog Day appearance of everything that goes on with the Chicago Teachers Union leadership. We need partnership, we don’t need conflict. “

Sharkey said Lightfoot is wrong to blame teachers.

“We have rights to safety and we’ve been at the bargaining table for 20 months to secure those rights,” he wrote in an email to members. “We haven’t shifted the goal posts one bit; in fact, we’ve been saying the same thing for months: Please, work WITH us to set up comprehensive testing, work with us to vaccinate students, and work with us to establish basic guard rails.”

The issues include metrics that would trigger school closures and more COVID-19 testing. For instance, school leaders support remote learning only at the classroom and school level when there are outbreaks, as has been the case this year, versus a districtwide switch to remote learning which the union supports.

Schools CEO Pedro Martinez told reporters Wednesday evening that students may be able to start returning to schools on Friday for services such as tutoring or counseling, depending on how many staff members show up.

___

Associated Press writers Kathleen Foody and Don Babwin contributed to this report.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Democracy under siege: Two different realities
ABQnews Seeker
Disparity in memories may be inevitable, ... Disparity in memories may be inevitable, but the stark clarity of Jan. 6 makes it striking
2
Amid omicron, NM urges exposure notifications
ABQnews Seeker
Officials expect variant to make up ... Officials expect variant to make up 100% of cases within a week or so
3
BernCo is hit by cyberattack, forcing closings
ABQnews Seeker
Source and scope of suspected ransomware ... Source and scope of suspected ransomware assault unknown
4
A chance for juvenile justice to be more just
ABQnews Seeker
The 'Second Chance' bill would make ... The 'Second Chance' bill would make juveniles sentenced as adults eligible for parole after sering 15 years
5
Four from NM charged in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Over 700 arrested so far in ... Over 700 arrested so far in Capitol assault
6
NM policymakers reflect on Capitol attack
ABQnews Seeker
Many Democrats, including members of NM's ... Many Democrats, including members of NM's congressional delegation, are marking the anniversary with calls for voter-protect
7
OMI: No fees charged for storage of bodies
ABQnews Seeker
Go Fund Me said family owed ... Go Fund Me said family owed $3,500 to pick up drowning victim
8
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 23 inches of ... A total of 23 inches of snow from the New Year's Eve storm creates pathway
9
Man arrested after firing gun outside Sandoval County courthouse, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was arrested after allegedly ... A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Sandoval County courthouse in Bernalillo on Tuesday evening. Cuyler ...
10
Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation
ABQnews Seeker
The former chief financial officer for ... The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was forced to resign after raising ...