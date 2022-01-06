BCSO: Decomposed body found near ditch bank in NW ABQ

Detectives are investigating after a decomposed body was found Wednesday night near a ditch bank in Northwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the person had been dead “for a significant time based on decomposition” and the gender and identity were unknown.

She said deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of possible human remains on a ditch bank behind the 2300 block of Dietz Farm NW, near Montaño and Rio Grande. Fuller said detectives confirmed the remains were human and the Office of the Medical Investigator recovered the body.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Limited details are available at this time,” she said.

Fuller said anyone with information on the case is asked to call a BCSO detective at (505) 263-0881.

The discovery marked the first homicide investigation for the agency in 2022. In 2021, BCSO investigated 11 homicides.