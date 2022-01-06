 BCSO: Decomposed body found near ditch bank in NW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: Decomposed body found near ditch bank in NW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives are investigating after a decomposed body was found Wednesday night near a ditch bank in Northwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the person had been dead “for a significant time based on decomposition” and the gender and identity were unknown.

She said deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of possible human remains on a ditch bank behind the 2300 block of Dietz Farm NW, near Montaño and Rio Grande. Fuller said detectives confirmed the remains were human and the Office of the Medical Investigator recovered the body.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Limited details are available at this time,” she said.

Fuller said anyone with information on the case is asked to call a BCSO detective at (505) 263-0881.

The discovery marked the first homicide investigation for the agency in 2022. In 2021, BCSO investigated 11 homicides.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former state taxman pleads guilty in fraud case
ABQnews Seeker
A former state Taxation and Revenue ... A former state Taxation and Revenue Department employee pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to dozens of counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity ...
2
BCSO: Decomposed body found near ditch bank in NW ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a decomposed ... Detectives are investigating after a decomposed body was found Wednesday night near a ditch bank in Northwest Albuquerque. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's ...
3
New Senate map signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Thursday on a plan to redraw the political boundary lines of New Mexico's 42 state Senate districts, putting ...
4
ABQ art teacher trades lectures for landscapes
ABQnews Seeker
For local artist, painting was way ... For local artist, painting was way to relieve stress
5
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 23 inches of ... A total of 23 inches of snow from the New Year's Eve storm creates pathway
6
VFW leader charged in billiards row
ABQnews Seeker
He allegedly smashed a wine bottle ... He allegedly smashed a wine bottle over a fellow pool player's head in Santa Fe
7
Analysis: Mountain West needs flexible basketball scheduling
ABQnews Seeker
With games being postponed at a ... With games being postponed at a rate that can't be made up, the Mountain West has no choice but to change its scheduling ways.
8
Democracy under siege: Two different realities
ABQnews Seeker
Disparity in memories may be inevitable, ... Disparity in memories may be inevitable, but the stark clarity of Jan. 6 makes it striking
9
Four from NM charged in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Over 700 arrested so far in ... Over 700 arrested so far in Capitol assault