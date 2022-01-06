Former state taxman pleads guilty in fraud case

A former state Taxation and Revenue Department employee pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to dozens of counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

George Martinez, 45, who served as unit supervisor and bureau chief of the Questionable Refund Unit, pleaded to 42 counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering.

He faces a minimum of two year and maximum of 32 years in prison.

Martinez, of Albuquerque, was indicted in March on the charges stemming from a scheme that took in more than $500,000 over several years.

In his plea deal, Martinez acknowledged that, between 2011 and 2018, he used his position to alter taxpayer information and direct tax refunds — totaling $689,797 — into bank accounts he controlled. He copied already-processed returns or created new ones in taxpayer accounts and changed the withholding amounts to increase the refunds being funneled into his accounts, according to court documents.

Martinez had worked for the department since 2002 and was investigated internally in 2018 before the case was referred to the FBI. Martinez was placed on leave after the internal investigation began and left the department later that year.

The case was investigated by the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the IRS Criminal Investigation Phoenix Field Office. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department’s Tax Fraud Investigations Division assisted federal authorities.