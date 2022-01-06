 Former state taxman pleads guilty in fraud case - Albuquerque Journal

Former state taxman pleads guilty in fraud case

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A former state Taxation and Revenue Department employee pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to dozens of counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

George Martinez, 45, who served as unit supervisor and bureau chief of the Questionable Refund Unit, pleaded to 42 counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering.
He faces a minimum of two year and maximum of 32 years in prison.

Martinez, of Albuquerque, was indicted in March on the charges stemming from a scheme that took in more than $500,000 over several years.

In his plea deal, Martinez acknowledged that, between 2011 and 2018, he used his position to alter taxpayer information and direct tax refunds — totaling $689,797 — into bank accounts he controlled. He copied already-processed returns or created new ones in taxpayer accounts and changed the withholding amounts to increase the refunds being funneled into his accounts, according to court documents.

Martinez had worked for the department since 2002 and was investigated internally in 2018 before the case was referred to the FBI. Martinez was placed on leave after the internal investigation began and left the department later that year.

The case was investigated by the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the IRS Criminal Investigation Phoenix Field Office. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department’s Tax Fraud Investigations Division assisted federal authorities.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former state taxman pleads guilty in fraud case
ABQnews Seeker
A former state Taxation and Revenue ... A former state Taxation and Revenue Department employee pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to dozens of counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity ...
2
BCSO: Decomposed body found near ditch bank in NW ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a decomposed ... Detectives are investigating after a decomposed body was found Wednesday night near a ditch bank in Northwest Albuquerque. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's ...
3
New Senate map signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Thursday on a plan to redraw the political boundary lines of New Mexico's 42 state Senate districts, putting ...
4
ABQ art teacher trades lectures for landscapes
ABQnews Seeker
For local artist, painting was way ... For local artist, painting was way to relieve stress
5
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 23 inches of ... A total of 23 inches of snow from the New Year's Eve storm creates pathway
6
VFW leader charged in billiards row
ABQnews Seeker
He allegedly smashed a wine bottle ... He allegedly smashed a wine bottle over a fellow pool player's head in Santa Fe
7
Analysis: Mountain West needs flexible basketball scheduling
ABQnews Seeker
With games being postponed at a ... With games being postponed at a rate that can't be made up, the Mountain West has no choice but to change its scheduling ways.
8
Democracy under siege: Two different realities
ABQnews Seeker
Disparity in memories may be inevitable, ... Disparity in memories may be inevitable, but the stark clarity of Jan. 6 makes it striking
9
Four from NM charged in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Over 700 arrested so far in ... Over 700 arrested so far in Capitol assault