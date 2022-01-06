Governor, key legislative panel roll out $8.4 billion spending plans

SANTA FE — With New Mexico rolling in a budget windfall, both Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a key legislative panel released plans Thursday that would boost state spending to more than $8.4 billion — a record-high level — and provide 7% salary increases for teachers and state employees after planned pay raises were scaled back one year ago.

The budget plans would both increase spending levels for the budget year starting in June by about $1 billion over current levels amid an unprecedented revenue surge driven by increased oil and natural gas production in New Mexico and an uptick in consumer activity.

They could also allow for a cut in tax rates or rebates for taxpayers, though such proposals would have to be approved in separate bills.

“New Mexico has the opportunity for generational change with the amount of money we have,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman George Muñoz, D-Gallup, during a Thursday news conference at the Capitol Annex.

At least some of the proposed budget increases would be targeted at replacing one-time funding — such as a higher federal matching rate for Medicaid spending that’s set to expire in April.

But the budget plans would also provide more money to hire additional law enforcement officers around New Mexico, reduce a waiting list for a state program for individuals with developmental disabilities and expand early literacy initiatives.

“These are investments that take us beyond the status quo, beyond decades of unnecessary austerity — these are investments that carry our state and its people into a future that lifts up every New Mexican,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

However, while the proposed spending levels are similar there are some key differences in the plans released by Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for re-election this year, and the Legislative Finance Committee. Both plans will be used as spending blueprints of sorts once a 30-day legislative session gets underway this month.

For instance, the governor’s plan would appropriate $85 million for an opportunity scholarship program in an attempt to cover tuition costs for an additional 22,000 New Mexicans attending higher education institutions.

The Legislature’s plan, in contrast, would provide only about half that much money for the scholarship program, which has faced skepticism from some lawmakers since it is not based on financial need.

The governor’s budget recommendation was released a day later than required under a state law that stipulates executive budget plans must be submitted to the Legislature by Jan. 5 in even-numbered years.

Of the total spending increase proposed in Lujan Grisham’s plan, about $277 million would go toward raising starting teacher pay in New Mexico to $50,000 annually —minimum pay levels for more experienced educators would also be raised — and providing salary increases for teachers and school administrators.

The legislative plan would set starting teacher pay even higher — at $51,000 per year — though that pay level would reflect the proposal for a longer school year.

LFC Director David Abbey told Albuquerque business leaders last month the spending increases should be targeted in large part at restoring public services impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That could include training new teachers and trying to keep more educators from leaving amid a recent 40% jump in teacher retirements.

“If we can’t return the people we have, public services are going to suffer,” Abbey told members of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce during a remote presentation.

Both budget proposals released Thursday call for significant spending hikes.

The governor’s plan would increase spending levels by $998 million — or 13.4% over current spending — while the Legislative Fiance Committee’s plan would boost spending by slightly more than $1 billion — or roughly 14%.

But top-ranking Democratic lawmakers said the spending increase is still financially prudent, pointing out both plans call for roughly $2.6 billion — or more than 30% of state spending — to remain in cash reserves in case projected revenue levels don’t materialize.

“At this point, we feel it’s just right,” said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, the LFC’s chairwoman.

In part, that’s due to a 2017 law that has bolstered New Mexico’s “rainy day” fund by taking a certain percentage of oil and gas tax revenue in cash-flush years and setting aside for future use.

If approved, the budget plans would represent nearly 50% state spending growth over the last 10 years, as New Mexico’s budget was at $5.7 billion for the 2013 fiscal year.

In addition to state funds, lawmakers also have roughly $728 million in federal pandemic relief funds that New Mexico received last year but has not yet been allocated.

While the legislative session does not begin until Jan. 18, a House budget committee is expected to begin its work crafting a new spending plan next week.