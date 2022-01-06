 Arizona high court explains why it tossed budget bills - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona high court explains why it tossed budget bills

By Bob Christie / Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature’s argument that it alone can decide whether laws it enacts pass constitutional muster fell so flat that the Arizona Supreme Court reached back to a landmark 1803 U.S. Supreme Court decision to remind lawmakers that courts do in fact interpret whether laws violate the constitution.

The reference to Marbury v. Madison, where the nation’s highest court established the legal principle of judicial review of legislation, came in a Thursday opinion from the high court. The Supreme Court explained why in November it quickly affirmed a lower court ruling throwing out parts of three budget bills passed last year and invalidating one entire bill that was part of the budget package.

“We reject this untenable proposition,” Justice John R. Lopez IV wrote for the unanimous court.

“This case implicates our courts’ core constitutional authority and duty to ensure that the Arizona Constitution is given full force and effect,” Lopez wrote. “The responsibility of determining whether the Legislature has followed constitutional mandates that expressly govern its activities is given to the courts — not the Legislature.”

It took the high court less than two hours after it heard arguments on Nov. 2 to agree with the lower court that three budget bills packed with a conservative wish list of policy items violated the constitution’s provision that the substance of legislation must be clearly expressed in bill titles. The court also found that a fourth bill making up the budget package violated both the title rule and one that says bills must cover but a single subject.

Provisions in the three bills where only the title rule was violated were blocked as unconstitutional. The fourth bill was declared entirely void for violating the single-subject rule.

The decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the Legislature.

Republicans who control the Senate and House have worked around the requirements for years, slipping policy items into budget bills in order to win support for the whole budget package. Last year, the Legislature was particularly aggressive and packed the 11 bills that make up the budget with a hodgepodge of conservative policy items, some of which had failed as standalone bills.

With the high court’s new ruling, lawmakers will surely be sued and quickly lose if they continue violating the constitutional rules. But nothing prevents them from passing the provisions as separate laws when they return for the 2022 session on Monday.

Among the stricken provisions in the three bills with title issues only were bans on mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandates at K-12 schools and universities, a ban on schools teaching so-called critical race theory and allowing the attorney general to take action against any official or person who organizes to affect school operations.

The Legislature packed the fourth bill with a conservative wish list of unrelated policy items.

“Here, SB 1819 contains fifty-two sections and spans approximately thirty distinct subjects, including matters ranging from dog racing, the lottery, voter registration, election integrity, the Governor’s emergency powers, the Board of Trustees’ duties and powers, the definition of “newspaper,” political contributions, management of the state capital museum, and COVID-19,” Lopez wrote, all under the title of “budget procedures.”

“Our conclusion is inescapable: SB 1819 contains an array of discordant subjects that are not reasonably connected to one general idea, and certainly not to budget procedures,” he said. “An act that violates the single subject rule is void in its entirety …”

The Supreme Court rejected a request from the Legislature to make any ruling on the title and single subject rules only apply to future bills, saying it was not a new rule and lawmakers were well aware of its requirements.

The budget bills were challenged by the Arizona School Boards Association and a coalition of other groups and individuals.

Under Arizona law, the state will have to pay their plaintiff’s legal fees. The judge who issued the initial ruling in September has already ordered the state to pay more than $105,000 in fees. Their lead attorney said Thursday the costs for defending the case at the Supreme Court are likely to be in the same range.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Virus-related ER visits in Arizona up as more seek ...
Around the Region
Virus-related emergency room visits have set ... Virus-related emergency room visits have set a pandemic record in Arizona, where hospitals are crowded and cases are up even though deaths from COVID-19 ...
2
Prescott police: Officer fatally shoots armed woman in bank
Around the Region
An armed woman who reportedly had ... An armed woman who reportedly had been threatening employees of a Prescott bank was fatally shot by a police, according to authorities. Police officials ...
3
Judge: Man charged in canal killings mentally fit for ...
Around the Region
A judge has found that a ... A judge has found that a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago ...
4
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling
Around the Region
A handgun went off in the ... A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child's mother in the arm ...
5
Student absentee rates rise amid Arizona virus surge
Around the Region
Higher than normal student absentee rates ... Higher than normal student absentee rates were reported Wednesday in metro Phoenix, where many school districts resumed classes even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ...
6
Remains found, yet most people escaped Colorado fire
Around the Region
A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force ... A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, ...
7
Election officials rebut Arizona ballot review claims
Around the Region
Election officials in Arizona's most populous ... Election officials in Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday presented a point-by-point rebuttal of claims made in a partisan review of the 2020 election ...
8
Tucson policeman accused in fatal shooting officially fired
Around the Region
A Tucson police officer accused of ... A Tucson police officer accused of fatally shooting a man in a motorized wheelchair multiple times in November has officially been fired from the ...
9
Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation reported 35 new ... The Navajo Nation reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths for at least the second consecutive day. The latest numbers ...