State implements CDC guidelines for isolation

The New Mexico Department of Health has implemented revised guidelines for how long people who are exposed to or infected with COVID-19 should isolate or quarantine.

The move follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says people can isolate for five days, but must continue to wear masks in public until 10 days are up. That’s because a review of 113 studies from 17 countries shows that most transmission of the virus occurs early in the course of infection and infectiousness peaks about one day before the symptoms begin, according to the CDC website.

Meanwhile, the state reported close to the highest — if not the highest — number of COVID cases to date.

Statewide there were 3,231 new cases on Thursday, a third of which — 1,078 — were reported in Bernalillo County. There were 36 deaths reported, however, 12 occurred more than 30 days ago.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 21.7%.

Officials have said the omicron variant has begun to dominate cases in New Mexico and the CDC says the variant appears to have a shorter incubation period, but it may also be less likely to result in hospitalization or death.

In New Mexico, 540 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The new isolation and quarantine guidelines state:

■ If you receive a positive test result you should stay home for five days, regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated. You don’t need to take another test and if you have no symptoms after five days, you can leave your house but you must wear a mask for five more days. If you have a fever stay home until your fever is gone for 24 hours.

■ If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and you have been vaccinated wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five if possible. If you develop symptoms get tested and stay at home.

■ If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and you have not been vaccinated stay at home for five days and then wear a mask for five more days if you go out. Take a test on day five, if possible.

■ If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms and receive a negative test result you should take another test in one to two days and stay home until you receive a second negative result. If you test positive, follow the guidance above. If you test negative no other test is needed. If you cannot get a test assume you are positive.