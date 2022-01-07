 Teen pleads guilty to killing his 9-year-old cousin - Albuquerque Journal

Teen pleads guilty to killing his 9-year-old cousin

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jeramiah Morfin pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 9-year-old cousin. (Courtesy KOAT)

An Albuquerque teen pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his 9-year-old cousin during a 2019 sleepover, but prosecutors agreed to drop sexual assault charges against him.

Jeramiah Morfin, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and faces 25 years in prison under a plea agreement approved by a 2nd Judicial District Court judge.

Prosecutors dropped six other charges Morfin had faced, including criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact with a child under 13, child abuse resulting in death, and tampering with evidence.

Morfin was 15 at the time of the killing, but he was charged as an adult. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Judge Courtney Weaks said she has no discretion to alter Morfin’s 25-year sentence but she can determine when he will become eligible for parole.

Weaks could rule that Morfin must serve either 50% or 85% of his sentence before he is eligible.

Court records show that Morfin’s mother called police on Jan. 6, 2019, and reported that her niece was missing and her son was acting strangely.

Morfin later gave a note to his mother’s boyfriend that said he “finally lost it” and “killed her,” according to a criminal complaint.

Morfin later led police to a drainage tunnel less than half a mile from his Southwest Albuquerque home where they found the girl’s partly clothed body wrapped in a blanket, the complaint said.

He was indicted in January 2019 on murder and child abuse charges.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed an amended criminal information in October 2020, adding the criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact charges.

 


