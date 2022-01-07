 Roundhouse to remain open despite latest COVID-19 surge - Albuquerque Journal

Roundhouse to remain open despite latest COVID-19 surge

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

The New Mexico state Capitol will remain open to the public during the 30-day legislative session that starts Jan. 18 despite a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — The Roundhouse will stay open to the public during the upcoming 30-day legislative session, despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases around New Mexico.

However, Legislative Council Services Director Raúl Burciaga said Thursday exhibits and performances will not be held in the Capitol rotunda, as typically happens during legislative sessions.

In addition, tours from schoolchildren and other groups will not be allowed during the session in an attempt to limit crowding in the building, Burciaga said.

While the Roundhouse will remain open during the session that begins Jan. 18, it will feature metal detectors at each entrance to screen for firearms and workers checking the COVID-19 vaccine cards of all individuals entering the building.

Those changes were put in place in advance of a special session focused on redistricting that took place last month and lasted for 12 days.

Due to the pandemic, the Roundhouse was closed to members of the public and lobbyists for a special session in June 2020. It remained closed for last year’s 60-day legislative session and a subsequent special session on legalizing cannabis for adult users.

A court challenge to the decision to close the Capitol to everyone but legislators, staffers and media members was rejected by a divided state Supreme Court in 2020. The Roundhouse was reopened to the public during the summer of 2021 when COVID-19 infection rates dropped to a low level.

While the Roundhouse was physically off limits, legislative committees accepted public testimony through online platforms and by phone, and all committee meetings and floor sessions were webcast by the Legislature.

At least some of those opportunities for remote testimony will continue during the 30-day session, legislative leaders have said.

The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused New Mexico’s rolling 7-day test positivity rate to increase to 21.7% —up from 9.4% three weeks ago — and renewed concerns about hospitals being stretched beyond their capacity.

While New Mexico has avoided the widespread COVID-19 outbreaks at the state Capitol that some other states have experienced, several lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for the virus.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Senate map signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Thursday on a plan to redraw the political boundary lines of New Mexico's 42 state Senate districts, putting ...
2
BCSO: Decomposed body found near ditch bank in North ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a decomposed ... Detectives are investigating after a decomposed body was found Wednesday night near a ditch bank in the North Valley. Jayme Fuller of the Bernalillo ...
3
Amid omicron, NM urges exposure notifications
ABQnews Seeker
Officials expect variant to make up ... Officials expect variant to make up 100% of cases within a week or so
4
Democracy under siege: Two different realities
ABQnews Seeker
Disparity in memories may be inevitable, ... Disparity in memories may be inevitable, but the stark clarity of Jan. 6 makes it striking
5
BernCo is hit by cyberattack, forcing closings
ABQnews Seeker
Source and scope of suspected ransomware ... Source and scope of suspected ransomware assault unknown
6
A chance for juvenile justice to be more just
ABQnews Seeker
The 'Second Chance' bill would make ... The 'Second Chance' bill would make juveniles sentenced as adults eligible for parole after sering 15 years
7
Four from NM charged in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Over 700 arrested so far in ... Over 700 arrested so far in Capitol assault
8
NM policymakers reflect on Capitol attack
ABQnews Seeker
Many Democrats, including members of NM's ... Many Democrats, including members of NM's congressional delegation, are marking the anniversary with calls for voter-protect
9
OMI: No fees charged for storage of bodies
ABQnews Seeker
Go Fund Me said family owed ... Go Fund Me said family owed $3,500 to pick up drowning victim
10
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 23 inches of ... A total of 23 inches of snow from the New Year's Eve storm creates pathway