Roundhouse to remain open despite latest COVID-19 surge

SANTA FE — The Roundhouse will stay open to the public during the upcoming 30-day legislative session, despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases around New Mexico.

However, Legislative Council Services Director Raúl Burciaga said Thursday exhibits and performances will not be held in the Capitol rotunda, as typically happens during legislative sessions.

In addition, tours from schoolchildren and other groups will not be allowed during the session in an attempt to limit crowding in the building, Burciaga said.

While the Roundhouse will remain open during the session that begins Jan. 18, it will feature metal detectors at each entrance to screen for firearms and workers checking the COVID-19 vaccine cards of all individuals entering the building.

Those changes were put in place in advance of a special session focused on redistricting that took place last month and lasted for 12 days.

Due to the pandemic, the Roundhouse was closed to members of the public and lobbyists for a special session in June 2020. It remained closed for last year’s 60-day legislative session and a subsequent special session on legalizing cannabis for adult users.

A court challenge to the decision to close the Capitol to everyone but legislators, staffers and media members was rejected by a divided state Supreme Court in 2020. The Roundhouse was reopened to the public during the summer of 2021 when COVID-19 infection rates dropped to a low level.

While the Roundhouse was physically off limits, legislative committees accepted public testimony through online platforms and by phone, and all committee meetings and floor sessions were webcast by the Legislature.

At least some of those opportunities for remote testimony will continue during the 30-day session, legislative leaders have said.

The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused New Mexico’s rolling 7-day test positivity rate to increase to 21.7% —up from 9.4% three weeks ago — and renewed concerns about hospitals being stretched beyond their capacity.

While New Mexico has avoided the widespread COVID-19 outbreaks at the state Capitol that some other states have experienced, several lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for the virus.