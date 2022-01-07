 Editorial: As in mosque fires, public can help get justice in hit and run - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: As in mosque fires, public can help get justice in hit and run

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Before his 7-year-old son, Pronoy Bhattacharya, was killed by a hit-and-run ATV outside the River of Lights last month, Aditya Bhattacharya said the family had been thinking about moving away from the Duke City.

Pronoy Bhattacharya, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver at Tingley and Centeral on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Courtesy of Tina Patel)

Nearly a month later and with the accused ATV driver still on the run, it’s understandable the grieving father is beyond frustrated. “We didn’t see this coming, and that validated our doubts to some extent,” he told KOAT-TV.

Sergio Almanza, 27, who is charged with homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, has chosen to live life on the run rather than face authorities and the Bhattacharya family. A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 16, but police say he had already fled from his Belen home by then.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at (505) 843-STOP, has upped its award to $10,830 for information leading to Almanza’s arrest. There are people with information who need to come forward — they can remain anonymous — and do right by Pronoy.

That’s what happened in the Nov. 29 fires set at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Police released a screenshot from mosque security camera video, which generated tips. A relative of Isela Camarena contacted authorities, was shown security camera images and positively identified her. Camarena was arrested last week and charged with arson and negligent arson. Mosque leadership and the Washington, D.C.-based Council on American-Islamic relations want her charged with a hate crime as well.

Sergio Almanza (Source: APD)

Camarena and Almanza are innocent until proven guilty. But we are a nation of laws, and it takes each of us stepping up when appropriate to help ensure those laws are enforced and justice is served.

Police and Aditya Bhattacharya urge anyone who knows something to come forward — because obviously there are people out there who know more than they are telling. Witnesses told police the ATV had up to three people in it when it ran a red light and struck Pronoy and his father. A friend led police to the vehicle and said Almanza admitted to the crash, saying “something bad happened” and “I just hit a kid.”

It appears Almanza has abandoned his own young children. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina has issued a video plea to Almanza, saying Pronoy’s “parents would like to see justice, just as you would if someone hurt one of your children.”

It’s past time someone came forward with information on Almanza’s location — for Pronoy’s family, Almanza’s own family and every family that wants to be able to stay here and live in a safe community.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: As in mosque fires, public can help get ...
Editorials
Before his 7-year-old son, Pronoy Bhattacharya, ... Before his 7-year-old son, Pronoy Bhattacharya, was killed by a hit-and-run ATV outside the River of ...
2
Editorial: We must learn from the facts of Jan. ...
Editorials
A year ago today, we witnessed ... A year ago today, we witnessed what many historians and political scientists regard as the biggest t ...
3
Editorial: OMI's exorbitant storage fees add insult to injury
Editorials
The fact the state Office of ... The fact the state Office of the Medical Investigator did not notify family members until November t ...
4
Editorial: Employees, rescue teams shine in icy tram rescue
Editorials
As details emerge about the harrowing ... As details emerge about the harrowing New Year's Day rescue on the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, ...
5
Editorial: ABQ has to tackle crime in new year
Editorials
After a year of record homicides ... After a year of record homicides and a general sense of mayhem in the streets, Albuquerque enters a ...
6
Journal is evolving with focus on new coverage
Editorials
The Albuquerque Journal, which traces its ... The Albuquerque Journal, which traces its history to the 1880s, has torn off plenty of calendar pages and has never been afraid to look ...
7
Editorial: Mayor should veto open space shortcut
Editorials
Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee ... Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee process is often bad legislation, and a proposal that ...
8
Editorial: Why dissolve committee?
Editorials
If you're going to mess with ... If you're going to mess with ancestral land grants and acequias in New Mexico, you'd bet ...
9
Editorial: Get the booze out of Los Altos Park
Editorials
After the long, depressing and dangerous ... After the long, depressing and dangerous decline at Coronado Park, you can't blame neighbors o ...