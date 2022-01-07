Lobos eager to play, period, even as another star opponent awaits

If it seems like a while since you’ve seen the New Mexico Lobos play a Mountain West game in the Pit, you’re right.

When Saturday night’s men’s basketball game tips off against Utah State (9-5,0-1) at 6 p.m., it will have been 679 days since the last time the Lobos (7-7, 0-1) hosted a conference game – coincidentally also a game against the Aggies in a 66-64 Lobos victory.

More specific to this season, first-year head coach Richard Pitino’s crew hasn’t played a game of any kind in the Pit since a nonconference win over Norfolk State on Dec. 21.

UNM’s scheduled conference opener against No. 20 Colorado State last week was postponed due to the Rams being on a pause from basketball activities due to COVID within its program.

The result?

UNM is in the midst of an 18-day stretch in which it will have played just one game, leaving Pitino and two of his players who talked to media on Thursday morning just grateful for any opponent.

“I think we’re at the stage of our program right now – we need to play games,” said Pitino. “We need revenue from the Pit. Losing the Colorado State (game) … we need games like that in that building as we rebuild this whole thing.”

The Mountain West has shown a new willingness to move games from later in the season to play them earlier if teams are available. More than half the league this week has been or remains under some form of a COVID pause.

Pitino said he’s pretty much open to almost anything the league throws at him because his players simply need game experience.

“Would I want to play back to back (nights)? No,” Pitino said. “But I’ll tell you what, I need another week of practice like you need a hole in my head. I know the players don’t want it either, so the more games, the better.”

BEAN THERE, DONE THAT: The Lobos were supposed to open league play on Dec. 28 against No. 20 Colorado State, which has the current frontrunner for Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy. This week, Roddy was named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list for National Player of the Year.

Then the Lobos played a Nevada team featuring the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year in Grant Sherfield (10 points, 10 assists in the Wolf Pack’s 79-70 win on Saturday in Reno).

Now, UNM doesn’t exactly get a break in the superstar murderer’s row of opponents.

Utah State’s Justin Bean is more experienced in Mountain West Conference play than either Roddy or Sherfield. He has emerged from the shadows of recent years of Sam Merrill and Neemius Queta – both landed in the NBA – into a starring role of his own this season, averaging a double-double (19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds on 65.2% shooting) through 14 games.

“He looks like a first-team all-conference player,” Pitino said of the 6-foot-7 senior from Moore, Oklahoma, who has posted three double-doubles in seven games against UNM in his college career.

No one Lobo is tasked with trying to slow Bean down, especially considering Utah State has been at its best when the Aggies have scoring threats at all five positions.

“It’s a team thing,” said Lobo point guard Jaelen House. “Defense isn’t just individually. You’ve got to play defense with five guys. We just got to try to stop him and don’t let him get off.”

BUMPS IN THE ROAD: Lobo senior Saquan Singleton was voted a team tri-captain in the offseason and projected to either start or have a big role from Day 1 under the new coaching staff.

Instead, a COVID case and heart abnormality as a result led to a nine-week absence from basketball and a long time shaking off the rust.

This past Saturday, he got his first start at Nevada and responded with a season-high 14 points. But he also aggravated a left toe injury when Wolf Pack center Will Baker fell on his foot. Singleton fell hard on his back late in the game and was limited to 19 minutes.

He hurts, but he doesn’t care. He will be playing Saturday.

“Just obstacles I gotta get over,” he said. “I can’t even be mad. I’m just happy I’m going to be on that court. That’s all that matters.”

SATURDAY

Men: Utah State at New Mexico, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM