 Women's Basketball: Lobos hit UNM, Mountain West-record 21 3-pointers in win at Utah State - Albuquerque Journal

Women’s Basketball: Lobos hit UNM, Mountain West-record 21 3-pointers in win at Utah State

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Bombs away was the prevailing theme for the UNM women’s basketball team Thursday night.

The Lobos hit a school and Mountain West-record 21 3-pointers — seven apiece by LaTascya Duff and Jaedyn De La Cerda — en route to a 98-83 win over Utah State in Logan.

De La Cerda finished with 27 points, LaTascya Duff ended up with 24, and LaTora Duff had 13 points and 14 assists.

“I’ll definitely say we were feeling it,” De La Cerda said in a postgame phone interview. “Tora was finding us in good spots and (coach Mike Bradbury) always says if you’re open, shoot it. We did and a lot of them went in.”

It wasn’t necessarily an artistic performance. UNM missed a slew of layups, turned the ball over 16 times and sent the Aggies to the foul line 21 times.

Still, UNM’s 3-point shooting was a sight to behold.

The 21 made 3s eclipsed New Mexico’s program record of 18 set against Illinois in 2017. It also bettered the MWC standard of 20 3s in a game set by BYU (2001) and matched by Wyoming (2010) and Colorado State (2016).

Individually, LaTascya Duff and De La Cerda equaled UNM’s fourth-best single-game total with seven made 3-pointers. It was a career-best mark for Duff and tied De La Cerda’s top performance set against San Jose State in 2019.

Bradbury thought UNM set a successful shooting tone early.

“I thought we got some really good open looks from (3-point range),” he said, “and we’ve got players who usually hit those. Once Tay and Jaedyn see a couple go in, they kind of expect to make them all.”

UNM (12-4, 3-0 MWC) led just 25-21 late in the first quarter, but Utah State (5-8, 0-3) could not keep up with the Lobos’ scoring pace. De La Cerda, Antonia Anderson, LaTascya Duff and LaTora Duff netted 3s (LaTascya’s resulted in a four-point play) during a 15-2 run that bumped UNM’s lead to 40-23.

USU trimmed its deficit to 55-42 by halftime, but the visitors drained six more 3s in the third quarter and led by as many as 26 points. UNM had 20 3-pointers by the end of the third quarter, and Kath van Bennekom made it 21 with her first of the season in the fourth quarter.

“New Mexico is a very, very good offensive team. Very hard to stop,” USU coach Kayla Ard said in an interview streamed on themw.com. “I thought we played pretty well offensively, but 21 3s? It’s tough to keep up with that.”

Oddly, UNM shot better (21-for-42, 50%) from long range than it did from 2-point range (12-for-31, 39%). Anderson finished with 14 points, all 13 Lobos in uniform played at least four minutes and 11 scored.

“I thought we were pretty good offensively, not very good defensively, but it’s a road win and we’ll take it,” Bradbury said.

It was the fourth straight win for UNM, which departed for Salt Lake City soon after the game and were to arrive back in Albuquerque late Thursday night. UNM hosts San Diego State on Sunday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Women's Basketball: Lobos hit UNM, Mountain West-record 21 3-pointers ...
College
Bombs away was the prevailing theme ... Bombs away was the prevailing theme for the UNM women's basketball team Thursday night. The Lobos hit a school and Mountain West-record 21 3-pointers ...
2
Lobos eager to play, period, even as another star ...
Featured Sports
If it seems like a while ... If it seems like a while since you've seen the New Mexico Lobos play a Mountain West game in the Pit ...
3
Lobo football: Dumas explores leaving, but Ridenour is 'fired ...
College
Running back Aaron Dumas, who led ... Running back Aaron Dumas, who led the University of New Mexico in rushing as a true fr ...
4
NCAA updates COVID guidelines for winter sports
College
Team 'pauses' due to COVID-19 cases ... Team 'pauses' due to COVID-19 cases could be cut in half and there is new guidance on what exactly defines a 'fully vaccinated' player, ...
5
Analysis: Mountain West needs flexible basketball scheduling
ABQnews Seeker
With games being postponed at a ... With games being postponed at a rate that can't be made up, the Mountain West has no choice but to change its scheduling ways.
6
Lobo women look to avoid trap at Utah State
College
Logan, Utah, may not feel much ... Logan, Utah, may not feel much like home to the University of New Mexico women's basketball team, bu ...
7
Aggie men's, women's games vs. Lamar called off
College
New Mexico State was scheduled to ... New Mexico State was scheduled to play both men's and women's basketball games Thursday vs. Western Athletic Conference opponent Lamar, and both were called ...
8
Ex-Lobo Muscadin remains in need of 'a miracle'
College
Former Lobo center Gethro Muscadin remains ... Former Lobo center Gethro Muscadin remains in a coma in a Kansas hospital after a single vehicle cra ...
9
Ridenour to leave Cleveland High for spot on UNM ...
College
Cleveland High football head coach Heath ... Cleveland High football head coach Heath Ridenour has resigned from the state's most powerhouse program to join the staff at the University of New ...