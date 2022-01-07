Careful work required to preserve democracy

People aiming to protect voting rights and recall the full measure of what happened a year ago in the U.S. Capitol carried signs and signed petitions in the cold on Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza Thursday evening as part of simultaneous national gatherings marking Jan. 6 around the country.

“What do we have to do to make sure it never happens again?” organizer Kenny Jones asked the crowd.

He spoke of the careful work it takes to preserve democracy. “This will not be easy,” he said. “It will mean taking bold, provocative, persistent and peaceful action in our workplaces, our schools, our places of worship and, yes, in our streets.”

He and other speakers called on Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, even if it means doing away with the filibuster so the measures can clear the U.S. Senate.

The event was patriotic, with many handheld American flags waving as the sun set.

“The American flag does not just belong to those fools on their big, huge trucks,” said Lisa Christopherson from the stage, evoking the folks who in 2020 counterprotested Black Lives Matter demonstrations locally.

“This is our America, too,” she said.

No counterprotesters seemed to have come out to challenge the Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance and Action.

A row of people on the stage each held a letter spelling out “Stop The Coup” and speakers on the mic said the attack on democracy is ongoing. Legislatures in 19 states enacted voting restrictions in 2021, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which monitors such bills.

Many also demanded accountability for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Carl Peterson, a board member with Indivisible Albuquerque, said he wanted to hear the Department of Justice using such words as “sedition” and “rebellion.”

Jim Harvey, executive director for the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, said people should not accept the “tepid response” from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We want teeth,” Harvey said. “The civil war in this country is still going on.”

New Mexico Sen. Harold Pope, D-Albuquerque, said that, as a retired military officer who served overseas and has seen conflict, he was “disgusted” a year ago to see his country’s leader rally his supporters and then do nothing when they stormed the Capitol. “Why was this allowed to happen?” he asked. “And not only that, but why were these insurrectionists allowed to leave and go home?”

“I know many community members out here who protest and rally. We probably had more that were arrested here in Albuquerque last year than … at the Capitol,” Pope said.

But we can’t legislate it all, Pope added. “We have to stand up and hold each other accountable.”

He spoke of misinformation and a disturbing disagreement about the facts, as public officials nationally tried to downplay or whitewash the events of Jan. 6. “We’re living in a world now where people are arguing that fire’s not hot and water’s not wet. We have to change that.”

What happened at the Capitol was brewing for a long time, Pope said.

Attendees began to light candles in vigil for the people who died or were injured when Trump supporters and election deniers mobbed the building in D.C., aiming to prevent ratification of the 2020 results by Congress.

Five people died that day and hundreds were injured. Four law enforcement officers later died by suicide.

This story was produced by Source New Mexico – sourcenm.com – which is part of States Newsroom, a national nonprofit news provider.