Rio Grande del Norte National Monument to see improvements

SANTA FE – The Bureau of Land Management in Taos has approved a travel plan with improved access, and an official trailhead offering parking and camping in the Horse Thief Mesa area within the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument.

In a letter to stakeholders, the bureau said the plan was created under an environmental assessment process, with public comment and calls for almost 36 miles of route designations providing “expanded recreational opportunities” in the 2,060-acre area.

The 242,555-acre national monument was established in 2013 by President Barack Obama under the 1906 Antiquities Act.

Over the past 15 years, the area has become increasingly popular for horseback riding, mountain biking, hiking and running as it gained “more attention and promotion from local nonprofit partners and the Taos County outdoor gear industry,” according to a description on the BLM National Environmental Protection Act Register.

The approved plan includes 35.95 miles of route designations in varying categories for off-highway vehicles, hiking, biking and horseback riding, providing expanded recreational opportunities and access.

Following review, “the BLM recognizes that the presidential proclamation that established Rio Grande del Norte National Monument precludes motorized trails within the Monument” and that means electric bikes “are permitted … only on roads designated OHV Open,” according to the register.

The routes would include new trails, which are “dependent on completion of additional cultural and biological surveys.”

The new trail segments are conditional and require, by law, consultations with Native American tribes, the State Historic Preservation Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.