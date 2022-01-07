 EXPLAINER: What does record inflation mean for the eurozone? - Albuquerque Journal

EXPLAINER: What does record inflation mean for the eurozone?

By Kelvin Chan / Associated Press

LONDON — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit its highest level on record, led by surging food and energy costs, figures released Friday show.

Here’s a closer look at the data:

WHAT DO THE NUMBERS SAY?

Consumer prices in the eurozone, made up of European Union economies like France and Germany, rose 5% in December compared with the previous year, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics office.

Energy prices led the increase, jumping 26% over the past year, slightly lower than the previous month. The boost in food prices picked up steam to 3.2%, from November’s 2.2% rate, and the price of goods rose at a faster pace of 2.9%.

However, price increases for services eased to 2.4%, suggesting that the omicron variant of COVID-19 crimped demand for holiday travel. After stripping out potentially volatile items such as food and energy, the eurozone’s core inflation rate held steady at 2.6%.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

The latest reading smashes the record of 4.9% set in November and marks the highest level of inflation since recordkeeping for the euro currency began in 1997, two years before its actual launch.

It means everything from food at the grocery store to shopping trips and fuel are costing more as the economic recovery from the pandemic has increased demand for energy and snarled global supply chains.

The numbers underline how inflation has emerged as one of the main issues that economic policymakers are grappling with.

It compounds pressure for the European Central Bank to act on inflation since it’s kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. The arrival of omicron has forced a rethink of any decisions that might throttle economic growth, and analysts don’t expect the European bank to raise rates until 2023.

Inflation is not just the EU’s problem. Consumer prices in the U.S. have risen at their fastest pace in 39 years, and at their highest clip in more than a decade in Britain. Turkish inflation hit an eye-watering 36% last month — the highest in 19 years — and Brazil saw it accelerate to more than 10%, the fastest pace in 18 years.

WHAT DO THE EXPERTS THINK?

Some economists think inflation in the eurozone will peak soon, if it hasn’t already. One big factor is natural gas prices, “which have been incredibly volatile in recent weeks and a dominant driver of the recent inflation surge,” Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING Bank, said in a report.

Prices for natural gas and oil in the futures markets suggest energy inflation likely peaked and is set to ease, he said.

Now, “the question is how steep the downward trend will be,” Colijn said.

He and other economists predict that core inflation will ease but stay at or above 2% this year, giving the European Central Bank some breathing room when it comes to a rate decision.

WHAT ARE OTHER COUNTRIES DOING?

Despite omicron surging and its uncertain effects on the global economy, central banks have been raising interest rates to fight soaring inflation or taking steps in that direction.

The Bank of England last month became the first central bank in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the pandemic began. The European Central Bank has taken a much more cautious approach but also decided to start carefully dialing back some of its stimulus efforts over the next year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is moving faster than Europe to tighten credit as consumer prices jumped 6.8% over the past year in November.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State spending could soar under dueling budget plans
ABQnews Seeker
$1B increase would end austerity, governor ... $1B increase would end austerity, governor says
2
16-year-olds could vote in local elections under new bill
ABQnews Seeker
Addendum to legislative agenda also addresses ... Addendum to legislative agenda also addresses straight-party ballot, rights of felons
3
Man charged in 2021 road rage killing
ABQnews Seeker
Adelio Gallegos Jr. is accused of ... Adelio Gallegos Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Mike Guerra, 63, with a rifle
4
Intel will pay water authority $32M to build 6-mile ...
ABQnews Seeker
Filtered water is used to rinse ... Filtered water is used to rinse semiconductors, as Intel plans $3.5B retrofit
5
State implements CDC guidelines for isolation
ABQnews Seeker
Revised recommendations come as omicron begins ... Revised recommendations come as omicron begins to dominate case totals
6
New Senate map signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Redistricting approved with Democrats voting in ... Redistricting approved with Democrats voting in favor, all Republicans opposed
7
Careful work required to preserve democracy
From the newspaper
Gathering at Civic Plaza marks Jan. ... Gathering at Civic Plaza marks Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance
8
Teen pleads guilty to killing his 9-year-old cousin in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Perpetrator, 18, faces 25 years in ... Perpetrator, 18, faces 25 years in prison under a plea agreement
9
UNM senior lecturer in Arabic earns prestigious teaching award
ABQnews Seeker
Heather Sweetser named 2022 National Language ... Heather Sweetser named 2022 National Language Teacher of the Year by American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages
10
Police arrest couple in 2020 bike-theft killing
ABQnews Seeker
Video shows victim, 29, giving over ... Video shows victim, 29, giving over bicycle before being shot multiple times