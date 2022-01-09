 'Breakthrough' is a misleading term - Albuquerque Journal

‘Breakthrough’ is a misleading term

By Philip Padrid / CORRALES Resident

I am a retired research professor of pulmonary medicine at the University of Chicago. With this background, I offer the following:

“Breakthrough” is not a useful description of what is expected of a non-sterilizing vaccine. It sends an unclear message to the public.

Background: There are lots of ways to distinguish vaccines – mRNA, viral vector, live, modified live, killed, adjuvanted, which means it increases or modulates the immune response to vaccines, etc. One important distinguishing characteristic is called “sterilizing” vs. “non-sterilizing.”

Simply put: A sterilizing vaccine, such as the rabies vaccine, is designed to prevent you from getting rabies. Period. You can’t get a “mild” case of rabies. Rabies leads to death in an extremely high proportion of people infected – nothing in biology is 100%.

Non-sterilizing vaccines, such as the vaccines to “prevent” mumps and influenza (the flu), are actually manufactured with the understanding they may not prevent you from catching these viral infections but can lower the severity of symptoms. They do not prevent the illness necessarily; that is not the expectation of these vaccines. They decrease the “amount” of disease you will experience.

This leads us to SARS COVID-19 and “breakthrough” infections. These vaccines, which have been manufactured in astonishing record time, are not designed to prevent the infection, but to decrease morbidity. The idea is to cut the number of infected vaccinated persons that require hospitalization, additional sophisticated treatment and death. These vaccines are not assumed to prevent mild to moderate symptoms that do not require these additional interventions.

The idea of a “breakthrough” infection has been interpreted to mean these vaccines do not “work.” Nope. These vaccines are doing a spectacular job of minimizing severe symptoms, up to and including death. They are also doing a spectacular job to decrease the workload and resource requirements currently being experienced by our health care system.

The SARS COVID-19 vaccines are doing exactly what we hoped they would do. Let’s appreciate how extraordinary it is that the vaccines are so successful after being manufactured with unimagined speed. “Breakthrough” infections that do not lead to hospitalization and death are proof of how effective our current vaccines are.

Be safe.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Guns, domestic violence orders of protection don't mix
From the newspaper
The Family Violence Protection Act provides ... The Family Violence Protection Act provides judges in New Mexico with the authority to issue a Domes ...
2
APD investigating latest homicide in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Southeast Area Command officers with the ... Southeast Area Command officers with the Albuquerque police were dispatched Monday just before 2 a.m ...
3
The future depends on construction workers, now more than ...
From the newspaper
This is a great time to ... This is a great time to consider a career in the thriving industry
4
Parent training, not teacher raises, will improve NM student ...
From the newspaper
Education is a three-legged stool, where ... Education is a three-legged stool, where one leg is the students, the second leg is the entire educa ...
5
The 2022 tax season brings nice surprises for NM ...
From the newspaper
Improved credits will benefit more than ... Improved credits will benefit more than 500,000 filers
6
Public financing the common factor for winners of ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
System powered Keller, successful City Council ... System powered Keller, successful City Council candidates to victory this fall
7
Following fungi fantasies in Los Ranchos
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to ... Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to leave his stressful job, pursue farming instead
8
NYC building blaze kills 19; deadliest fire in city ...
From the newspaper
Victims found on every floor of ... Victims found on every floor of the 19-story Bronx apartment building
9
Proposed teacher raises would make NM competitive
ABQnews Seeker
Entry-level teachers' starting salary would jump ... Entry-level teachers' starting salary would jump to $50,000, making it the highest in region