‘Breakthrough’ is a misleading term

I am a retired research professor of pulmonary medicine at the University of Chicago. With this background, I offer the following:

“Breakthrough” is not a useful description of what is expected of a non-sterilizing vaccine. It sends an unclear message to the public.

Background: There are lots of ways to distinguish vaccines – mRNA, viral vector, live, modified live, killed, adjuvanted, which means it increases or modulates the immune response to vaccines, etc. One important distinguishing characteristic is called “sterilizing” vs. “non-sterilizing.”

Simply put: A sterilizing vaccine, such as the rabies vaccine, is designed to prevent you from getting rabies. Period. You can’t get a “mild” case of rabies. Rabies leads to death in an extremely high proportion of people infected – nothing in biology is 100%.

Non-sterilizing vaccines, such as the vaccines to “prevent” mumps and influenza (the flu), are actually manufactured with the understanding they may not prevent you from catching these viral infections but can lower the severity of symptoms. They do not prevent the illness necessarily; that is not the expectation of these vaccines. They decrease the “amount” of disease you will experience.

This leads us to SARS COVID-19 and “breakthrough” infections. These vaccines, which have been manufactured in astonishing record time, are not designed to prevent the infection, but to decrease morbidity. The idea is to cut the number of infected vaccinated persons that require hospitalization, additional sophisticated treatment and death. These vaccines are not assumed to prevent mild to moderate symptoms that do not require these additional interventions.

The idea of a “breakthrough” infection has been interpreted to mean these vaccines do not “work.” Nope. These vaccines are doing a spectacular job of minimizing severe symptoms, up to and including death. They are also doing a spectacular job to decrease the workload and resource requirements currently being experienced by our health care system.

The SARS COVID-19 vaccines are doing exactly what we hoped they would do. Let’s appreciate how extraordinary it is that the vaccines are so successful after being manufactured with unimagined speed. “Breakthrough” infections that do not lead to hospitalization and death are proof of how effective our current vaccines are.

Be safe.